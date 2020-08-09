IPOs on TheStreet
IPO Market Update: Oak Street Health Sees Strong IPO Demand

Oak Street Health (OSH) went public last week, selling 15.625 million shares of their common stock at $21.00 per share, raising approximately $328 million in gross proceeds.

The IPO transaction is expected to officially close on August 10, 2020 and represents a strong showing for the company, which had originally filed to sell its shares at a midpoint price of $16.00 each.

Oversubscribed demand for the healthcare services firm pushed up the IPO’s expected price range, as the company didn’t want to ‘leave money on the table’ in the currently very active IPO market.

As the interview below of Oak Street’s CEO Mike Pykosz by TheStreet’s Jacob Sonenshine discussed, the firm wanted to go public now to ‘catalyze the growth of the company:’

The IPO proceeds will provide the firm with the capital to expand its service offerings to Medicare recipients in other locations via its retail network.

OSH is currently running at an annual revenue run rate in excess of about a billion dollars and that is on approximately 85,000 current patients served.

In my view, the company has tremendous runway ahead and an interesting capitation revenue model that incentivizes the firm to operate as efficiently as possible while keeping healthcare costs down.

OSH finished out last week at $39.00, a sharp increase of 85.7% from its IPO pricing of $21.00.

While the IPO was certainly a significant success, the jury is still out on the firm’s ability to deliver profits to public shareholders.

Oak Street will need to continue expanding its retail service network while pushing toward operating breakeven and ultimately earnings if it is to retain its lofty post-IPO share price.

IPO Calendar: August 10 - 14, 2020

Three IPOs are scheduled for the week of August 10 - 14. 25-day underwriter research quiet periods will end for eight companies. Six operating companies will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods expire.

IPO Launch: KE Holdings Finalizes Terms For $1.9 Billion U.S. IPO

The company provides an online residential real estate transaction system in China.

IPO Launch: NetSTREIT Registers $316 Million IPO

The firm owns and operates a diversified portfolio of single-tenant retail commercial real estate in the United States.

IPO Launch: Duck Creek Technologies Proposes $300 Million IPO

The company provides property & casualty insurance companies with improved policy, billing and claims software and workflows.

IPO Market Update: Rocket Companies Finishes Up 20% After Reduced IPO

The IPO proceeds will provide it with capital, increased visibility and the ability to acquire companies with either cash or stock at a known valuation, which may help in its expansion efforts.

IPO Preview: CureVac Begins U.S. IPO Effort

The firm is developing a wide range of treatments, vaccines and therapies based on messenger RNA technologies.

IPO Launch: PainReform Finalizes U.S. IPO Plan

The company is developing a reformulated pain relief medication for post-operative pain reduction.

IPO Preview: Kymera Therapeutics Starts $100 Million IPO Process

The firm is a preclinical biopharma researching treatments for various skin disorders and immune conditions.

IPO Preview: Nano-X Imaging Starts $125 Million U.S. IPO Effort

The firm is developing a lower-cost X-ray medical imaging system.

IPO Preview: Inhibrx Begins $100 Million IPO Process

The firm is developing antibody-based treatments for various cancers.

