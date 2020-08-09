IPO Market Update: Oak Street Health Sees Strong IPO Demand

Oak Street Health (OSH) went public last week, selling 15.625 million shares of their common stock at $21.00 per share, raising approximately $328 million in gross proceeds.

The IPO transaction is expected to officially close on August 10, 2020 and represents a strong showing for the company, which had originally filed to sell its shares at a midpoint price of $16.00 each.

Oversubscribed demand for the healthcare services firm pushed up the IPO’s expected price range, as the company didn’t want to ‘leave money on the table’ in the currently very active IPO market.

As the interview below of Oak Street’s CEO Mike Pykosz by TheStreet’s Jacob Sonenshine discussed, the firm wanted to go public now to ‘catalyze the growth of the company:’

The IPO proceeds will provide the firm with the capital to expand its service offerings to Medicare recipients in other locations via its retail network.

OSH is currently running at an annual revenue run rate in excess of about a billion dollars and that is on approximately 85,000 current patients served.

In my view, the company has tremendous runway ahead and an interesting capitation revenue model that incentivizes the firm to operate as efficiently as possible while keeping healthcare costs down.

OSH finished out last week at $39.00, a sharp increase of 85.7% from its IPO pricing of $21.00.

While the IPO was certainly a significant success, the jury is still out on the firm’s ability to deliver profits to public shareholders.

Oak Street will need to continue expanding its retail service network while pushing toward operating breakeven and ultimately earnings if it is to retain its lofty post-IPO share price.