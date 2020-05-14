IPO Launch: NuZee Readies Plan For $5 Million IPO

NuZee (NUZE) intends to raise $5 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company sells coffee and related products under its own brands as well as third party sellers.

NUZE is a small company that has produced highly variable results, is burning through cash from operations and is asking investors to pay an excessive multiple for the IPO.

My opinion is to AVOID it.

Vista, California-based NuZee was founded in 2011 to manufacture and provide single-serve pour-over coffee products in the US and Japan.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO, Treasurer and Director Masateru Higashida.

NuZee markets its products through its own brands NuZee, Coffee Blenders, and Twin Peaks Coffee and provides branded products under brands such as Kraft Heinz’s Gevalia Kafee and Royal Cup Coffee & Tea brands as well as Copper Cow Coffee, Alumbre Coffee, C & C Hawaii Coffee, Lion Coffee, Idyllwild Coffee and Virgin Islands Coffee.

The company’s primary product line is the Barista ‘high end product line’ that management believes includes some of the ‘best coffee available in a single serve application in the world.’

The firm commenced marketing its Twin Peaks products line exclusively on Amazon under the company’s accelerator program that commenced in April 2019.

The firm also has a Pine Ranch product line of tea bag-style coffee that is available in two distinct roasts, a medium roast called “Smooth Blend” and a dark roast called “Bold Blend”.

The firm expects to market Pine Ranch directly to consumers starting in 2020.

The firm’s Barista product line will be distributed through traditional retail channels that do not use “pay for placement” distributors and through co-packaging agreements.

The firm’s Pine Ranch product line is currently marketed at a wholesale level to retailers with plans for direct-to-consumer operations in 2020.

NuZee also distributes samples of its products for marketing purposes.

Selling, G & A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing as the firm has grown its operations.

The Selling, G & A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.1x in the most recent six-month period.

According to a 2019 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the US coffee market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The main factor driving forecast market growth is the rising demand for fresh ground coffee pods that provide customers with premium coffee experience as well as other ready-to-drink coffee products.

A growing number of coffee drinkers are willing to purchase single-serve coffee machines ‘to recreate the coffee shop experience at home,’ or simply to enjoy the convenience of an easy-to-use single serve product.

There are currently over 25 million single-serve coffee machines in use in the U.S. The report stated that ‘single-serve brewer household penetration rates in the largest cities in the United States and Western Europe range from approximately 23% to 75%.’

Major competitors that provide or are developing single-serve coffee products include:

Eight O' Clock Coffee

J. M. Smucker

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Keurig Green Mountain

Starbucks

NUZE’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue

Variable and now low gross profit and gross margin

Significant operating losses

Growing use of cash in operations

Below are the firm's operational and balance sheet results in recent periods:

Source: NuZee S-1/A Filing

As of March 31, 2020, the firm had $623,617 in cash and $1.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2020 was a negative ($5.7 million).

NUZE intends to sell 555,555 shares of common stock at an expected price of $9.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $128.3 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 3.89%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is The Benchmark Company.

Commentary

NuZee is a tiny company with an annual revenue run rate of under $2 million.

The firm’s financials have shown significant variability and NUZE is burning through cash from operations at a high rate.

Selling, G & A expenses are increasing as revenues increase, which is a negative signal as to marketing efficiency.

The market opportunity for single serve coffee products appears to have significant growth prospects ahead.

With more persons working remotely and from home as a result of the Covid19 pandemic, one could infer that single-serve coffee products may have additional growth prospects in the few years ahead.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value to revenue multiple of nearly 64x.

In my view, that multiple is excessive given management’s lack of evidence that it can grow revenue significantly or generate anything other than losses and cash burn.

My opinion on the IPO is to AVOID it.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May, 2020.