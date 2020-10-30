IPO Preview: NeoGames Begins $90 Million U.S. IPO Plan

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) intends to raise $90 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an F-1 registration statement.

Luxembourg-based NeoGames was founded to develop iLottery management software and games for state lotteries and other lottery operators.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Moti Malul, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously at predecessor firm Aspire in various roles for five years.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Regulation and compliance

Payment processing

Risk management

Player relationship management

Player value optimization

Game studio

NeoGames has received at least $23 million from investors including William Hill, Elyahu Azur, Pinhas Zahavi and Barak Matalon.

The firm pursues long-term contracts with state lotteries and other lottery operators.

The firm provides four areas of services to customers: marketing operations, player operations, technology operations and business operations.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased.

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, more than doubled to 10.1x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report, the global lottery market was an estimated $321 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach nearly $393 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increased Internet access, growing use of mobile devices, improved entertainment experiences and younger demographics playing lottery games more frequently.

Also, within the lottery industry, management says the global iLottery segment 'has emerged as a fast growing segment...with GGR increasing at a CAGR of 24.0% between 2003 and 2019, according to H2GC.'

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

International Game Technology (IGT)

Scientific Games (SGMS)

Instant Win Gaming

NeoGames’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Growing operating profit and operating margin

Increased cash flow

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

As of September 30, 2020, NeoGames had $10.6 million in cash and $40.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was $21.4 million.

NeoGames intends to raise $90 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to create a public market for our ordinary shares, facilitate access to the public equity markets, increase our visibility in the marketplace and obtain additional capital. We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering for research and development and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Stifel, Macquarie Capital and Truist Securities.

Commentary

NeoGames is seeking U.S. public market capital to fund its expansion plans within the United States, which has a relatively low iLottery penetration rate and outside the U.S. in overseas markets.

The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue growth, a swing to net income and growth in cash flow from operations.

NGMS is producing material free cash flow.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are dropping markedly; its Selling and Marketing efficiency rate has more than doubled, indicating its efforts are increasing in their capital efficiency.

The market opportunity for iLottery software and services is significant and has shown impressive growth from 2003 to 2019.

Stifel is the lead left underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

While NGMS is a small company with annual revenues still under $50 million, it is producing enviable growth characteristics.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Glossary Of Terms

