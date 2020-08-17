IPO Launch: Nano-X Imaging Proposes $100 Million IPO

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) has filed to raise $100 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The firm is developing an improved and less expensive form of medical imaging technology.

NNOX is preparing to go to market with multiple revenue streams and strong existing investor interest.

Neve Ilan, Israel-based Nano-X was founded to create a 'novel digital microelectromechanical system ("MEMs") semiconductor cathode' that it believes can produce the same results as X-ray technology but at a fraction of the cost.

Management is headed by Mr. Ran Poliakine, founder and chief executive, who was previously a founder or co-founder of several high-tech companies in the hardware and software spaces.

Below is a brief video of the company's device:

Source: Boyd Digital-Global Tech News

The company is developing a combination of hardware and software which it calls Nanox System. The management expects, upon approval, to produce a 3D tomosynthesis imaging system for its global marketing efforts.

The firm's investors have invested at least $31.7 million and include SK Telecom TMT, Tsuri Limited and Everhart Finance, Korea's Yozma Group, and Asia Beam Limited.

The global market for medical imaging was approximately $20.1 billion in 2017 , and is expected to reach $30 billion by 2027, according to Grand View Research's 2020 market research report.

This represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) forecast of 4.0 per cent between 2018 and 2027.

Key factors driving this expected growth are increased demand for early-stage disease diagnosis, increased investment in new technologies and increased government support for better imaging options.

As part of their upgrading of the training process, the industry will also see an increase in demand from teaching hospitals and universities.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Carestream

XinRay Systems

Varex Imaging (VREX)

Management says their system has lower fire risk, greater degradation resistance and reduced deviation from positioning errors.

Nano-X's recent financial results are typical of a development stage medical instrument firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R & D and G & A expenses associated with its development efforts.

The financial results for the last two and 1⁄2 years of the company are below:

Source: Company registration statement

As of 31 December 2019 the company had $9.6 million in cash and $20.6 million in total (unaudited, interim) liabilities.

NNOX aims to sell 5.8 million common stock shares at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of around $100 million, excluding the sale of customary underwriter options.

Some existing shareholders have indicated an interest in buying shares of up to $80 million from the offer, a very strong signal of support for the IPO from investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the enterprise value at IPO for the company would be about $665 million.

With the exception of the effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or limited stock, if any, the float ratio to outstanding shares will be around 14.19%.

It plans to use the net proceeds as follows according to the company's most recent regulatory filing:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, cash equivalents and short-term investments, for I the manufacture of 12,000 Nanox. ARC units as part of the initial wave planned for global deployment and investment in manufacturing capacities, [ii] the shipping, installation and deployment costs of the 12,000 Nanox system units, [iii] continued research and development, and

Management 's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Cantor, Oppenheimer & Co, Berenberg and CIBC Capital Markets are the listed underwriters of the IPO.

Commentary

NNOX is seeking U.S. capital market public investment to continue development and begin initial commercialization of its imaging technologies.

Existing IPO support for investors is extremely strong, with interest indications for 80 per cent of the IPO.

This level of support is quite telling for a medical device firm, as it indicates that insiders are seeking additional shares at the IPO price.

The market opportunity for the firm's Nanox. ARC units is substantial and the firm 's investors are primarily Asia Pacific region based, so management appears to be prioritizing the U.S. and Asian markets for initial rollout.

Cantor is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (62.5%) since their IPO. This is a performance of lowest level for all major underwriters over the period.

Depending on location and circumstances, management expects to employ a flexible sales model of either outright sales, subscription, or royalty-based models.

The subscription model is expected to be the primary go-to-market revenue model and while it requires more capital up front to fund, it promises to deliver a more steady and predictable income stream over time, which I favor.

As regards valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay $665 million in Enterprise Value versus Varex, a direct competitor whose EV is $904 million.

Varex has TTM revenue of $770 million versus zero for NNOX, so that proposed Enterprise Value isn't cheap.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame for NNOX to earn its proposed valuation, the IPO may be worth a closer look.

As for me, I’m more skeptical that the valuation is reasonable, so my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 20, 2020.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" link at the top right of the page.