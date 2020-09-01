TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

IPO Preview: Metacrine Begins $100 Million U.S. IPO Plan

IPOStreet

Metacrine (MTCR) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing treatments for NASH diseases.

MTCR is one of many firms seeking to find effective treatments for a rapidly growing disease.

San Diego, California-based Metacrine was founded to research treatments for NASH (Non Alcoholic Steato Hepatitis), which is a fast-growing disease globally.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Preston Klassen, M.D., who has been with the firm since March 2017 and was previously EVP, Head of Research at Arena Pharmaceuticals and Chief Medical Officer at Laboratoris Sanifit S.L.

Below is a brief overview video of the NASH liver disease:

Source: American Liver Foundation

The firm's lead candidate is MET409 and it is being developed both as a monotherapy and in combination with an anti-diabetic agent, for which it expects to begin a Phase 2a combination trial in 1H 2021 and a Phase 2a monotherapy trial in 1H 2022.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

metacrinepipe

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $122.5 million and include venBio, ARCH Venture Fund, Polaris Partners, New Enterprise Associates and Alexandria Venture Investments.

According to a 2018 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for NASH treatments was valued at $1.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.5 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 58.4% from 2021 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a surge in the incidence of diabetes resulting in greater risk of obtaining NASH as well as sharply increased development of treatment options amid greater awareness of the disease and its potential treatments.

Also, a breakdown of the different drug types used to treat NASH is shown below:

metacrinemkt

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

  • 89Bio (ETNB)
  • Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)
  • Allergan (GAN)
  • Bristol-Myers-Squibb (BMY)
  • CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)
  • ENYO PHarma SA
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)
  • Numerous other firms

Metacrine’s recent financial results are typical of a trial stage biopharma in that they feature almost no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline through stages of development.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

metacrinepl

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $17.1 million in cash and $16.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Metacrine intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund our planned MET409 Phase 2a combination clinical trial in NASH through completion;

to fund our planned MET642 Phase 2a monotherapy clinical trial in NASH through completion;

to fund a Phase 2a monotherapy clinical trial of either MET409 or MET642 in UC through initial partial enrollment;

to fund a Phase 2b monotherapy clinical trial of either MET409 or MET642 in NASH through initial partial enrollment; and

the remainder to fund any potential future clinical trials and preclinical programs, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the additional costs associated with being a public company.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity.

Commentary

Metacrine is seeking US public capital market investment to advance its pipeline of NASH treatments into phase 2 efficacy trials.

The firm’s lead candidate is being developed as both a monotherapy and a combination agent, with Phase 2 trials expected to begin in early 2021 and 2022.

The market opportunity for developing treatments for NASH is large and expected to grow at an extremely high rate over the coming decades.

As a result, there are many, many competitors developing competing treatments oh, so the firm is one among a large cohort of early, mid and late stage firms seeking to provide effective treatments.

The firm previously had a collaboration with Novo Nordisk, where it received a nominal amount of collaboration revenue, but that collaboration concluded.

The company’s investor syndicate includes a number of well-known and highly-regarded biopharma venture capital investment firms, so that speaks well to the firm's potential.

Jefferies is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 82.3% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Metacrine is one of a growing number of firms that have gone public seeking funding to advance its pipeline of NASH treatment candidates.

I'll provide a final opinion when we know more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" link at the top right of the page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IPO Preview: Dyne Therapeutics Starts $100 Million IPO Effort

The company is advancing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates for various muscle diseases.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Bentley Systems Plans U.S. IPO Debut

The firm provides construction and infrastructure software and related services to construction project engineers, managers and builders worldwide.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Universe Pharmaceuticals Proposes $30 Million U.S. IPO

The firm is a manufacturer of traditional Chinese medicinal products.

IPOStreet

U.S. IPO Calendar: August 31 - Sept. 4, 2020

There are two U.S. IPOs scheduled for the week ending Sept. 4, 2020. 15 companies will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. The 180-day shareholder sale lockup period will expire for one operating company during the coming week.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: GreenPower Motor Begins U.S. IPO Effort

The firm designs and manufactures a variety of ell-electric buses and cargo vans for users in North America.

IPOStreet

IPO Calendar: August 17 - 21, 2020

There are seven IPOs currently scheduled for the week of August 17 - 21. Nine firms will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. One operating company will have its 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expire during the week.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Outset Medical Begins $100 Million IPO Process

The firm has developed a patented hemodialysis machine for patients with reduced kidney function.

IPOStreet

U.S. IPO Calendar: August 24 - 28, 2020

Five U.S. IPOs are scheduled for the week of August 24 - 28. Underwriter research quiet periods end for 11 companies. One firm will see its 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expire.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: XPeng Proposes Terms For $1 Billion IPO

The company is a designer and manufacturer of all-electric vehicles in China.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Sun BioPharma Proposes Terms For Small IPO

Waconia, Minnesota-based Sun was founded to develop a single polyamine metabolic inhibitor for patients with pancreatic cancer.

IPOStreet