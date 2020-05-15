Monday, May 18

Quiet Period End:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, ORIC, Biopharma

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2, CHAQ.U, Blank Check

Lockup Expirations:

Software Acquisition, SAQNU, Blank Check

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition, AMHCU, Blank Check

Tuesday, May 19

IPO Price:

B. Riley Merger, BMRG.U, Blank Check, $10.00

Lockup Expirations:

Canaan, CAN, Semiconductors

SiTime, SITM, Electronics

CHP Merger, CHPMU, Blank Check

PropTech Acquisition, PTACU, Blank Check

Wednesday, May 20

Lockup Expiration:

Alpine Income Property Trust, PINE, REIT

Thursday, May 21

IPO Price:

SelectQuote, SLQT, Insurtech, $17.00 - $19.00, BUY

Friday, May 22

Quiet End:

Social Capital Hedosophia II, IPOB.U, Blank Check

Day to Day

No scheduled activity

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.