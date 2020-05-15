IPO Calendar | May 18 - 22
Monday, May 18
Quiet Period End:
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, ORIC, Biopharma
- Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2, CHAQ.U, Blank Check
Lockup Expirations:
- Software Acquisition, SAQNU, Blank Check
- Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition, AMHCU, Blank Check
Tuesday, May 19
IPO Price:
B. Riley Merger, BMRG.U, Blank Check, $10.00
Lockup Expirations:
- Canaan, CAN, Semiconductors
- SiTime, SITM, Electronics
- CHP Merger, CHPMU, Blank Check
- PropTech Acquisition, PTACU, Blank Check
Wednesday, May 20
Lockup Expiration:
- Alpine Income Property Trust, PINE, REIT
Thursday, May 21
IPO Price:
SelectQuote, SLQT, Insurtech, $17.00 - $19.00, BUY
Friday, May 22
Quiet End:
- Social Capital Hedosophia II, IPOB.U, Blank Check
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.