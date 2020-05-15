IPOs on TheStreet
Monday, May 18

Quiet Period End:

  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals, ORIC, Biopharma
  • Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2, CHAQ.U, Blank Check

Lockup Expirations:

  • Software Acquisition, SAQNU, Blank Check
  • Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition, AMHCU, Blank Check

Tuesday, May 19

IPO Price:

B. Riley Merger, BMRG.U, Blank Check, $10.00

Lockup Expirations:

  • Canaan, CAN, Semiconductors
  • SiTime, SITM, Electronics
  • CHP Merger, CHPMU, Blank Check
  • PropTech Acquisition, PTACU, Blank Check

Wednesday, May 20

Lockup Expiration:

  • Alpine Income Property Trust, PINE, REIT

Thursday, May 21

IPO Price:

SelectQuote, SLQT, Insurtech, $17.00 - $19.00, BUY

Friday, May 22

Quiet End:

  • Social Capital Hedosophia II, IPOB.U, Blank Check

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

______________________________________________________________________

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

returnthru5152020

__________________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

