IPOs on TheStreet
Top Stories
News

Post-IPO Review: Linx S.A. Contends With Growing Pandemic Effects

IPOStreet

Linx S.A. (LINX) went public in June 2019, raising approximately $308 million.

The firm provides business of all sizes in Latin America a range of point-of-sale and e-commerce software and products.

LINX has grown revenue and gross profit while retaining net profitability. However, the lack of management communication, the delay in filing its annual report and the effects of the Covid19 pandemic on its Brazil and other operations means my bias on the stock is Neutral.

NEUTRAL-BullishBearish

São Paulo, Brazil-based Linx was founded in 1985 to provide software services to retailers in Latin America, including payment services, business, and point of sale or point of service [POS] management solutions, and e-commerce services.

Management is headed by CEO Alberto Menache, who has been with the firm since 1991 and is also a member of the board of directors of Arco Platform.

Linx has developed an integrated software platform for retailers of all sizes that offers business management tools, payment solutions, e-commerce as well as omni-channel applications, including mobility, customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, receipt and payment processing, and connectivity solutions, among others.

Below is a brief overview video of Linx Analytics:

Source: Linx

The firm’s core product line - Linx Core - provides retailers with integrated business management software solutions.

Linx Digital represents an e-commerce platform, designed to improve an omni-channel purchasing experience for both parties - essentially allowing retailers to interact with clients through a variety of channels, including physical stores, mobile applications, and the Internet.

Linx Pay Hub offers payment processing solutions that work closely with its Linx Core and Linx Digital product lines.

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s product lines:

linxproducts

Source: Company registration statement

Management states that its platforms have achieved a 41.3% market share in Brazil for 2017, according to a 2018 International Data Corporation [IDC] survey.

According to a 2018 market research report by PagBrasil, Brazil is the fourth largest internet market globally, with 140 million Internet users out of a total population of over 207 million.

Brazil’s e-commerce market was valued at $12.25 billion (BRL 47.7 billion) in 2017, an 8% increase year-over-year, and is projected to grow by 12% in 2018 to BRL 60 billion.

Data from Euromonitor Internacional indicates that Brazil represents about 42% of all business to consumer [B2C] e-commerce in Latin America, as illustrated by the graphic below:

euromonitordata

Source: PagBrasil

Linx’ topline revenue by quarter has grown unevenly but Q4 2019’s results were 17.4% higher than the same period in 2018, as the chart shows here:

linxrev
Source: Company Financials

Gross profit by quarter has also been uneven but trending upward:

linxgross
Source: Company Financials

Operating income by quarter has been positive, however Q4 2019’s results were 11.5% below that of the same quarter in 2018:

linxop
Source: Company Financials

Earnings per share (Diluted) have diminished but remained at least equal to or above breakeven:

linxeps
Source: Company Financials

Since its IPO, LINX’s stock price has fallen 57.3 percent vs. the U.S. Software index’ rise of 19.8 percent and the overall U.S. market’s fall of 3.8 percent, as the chart below indicates:

linxchart2

Source: Simply Wall Street

Commentary

In its most recent form 6-K, management relied on an SEC order allowing companies affected by the Covid19 pandemic to delay the filing of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The firm is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which has been hit by the pandemic in recent weeks.

Additionally, management highlighted the potential for customer disruptions on its core businesses, effectively warning on forward financial results without saying as much.

The Brazilian economy, where the firm is active in its operations, has suffered from multiple economic, political and now health crises in recent years, so it is unfortunate that economic activity will be negatively affected yet again from conditions outside management’s control.

Without guidance, investors don’t know what management’s plans are to respond to the crisis.

As to its financial results, Linx had been performing relatively positively since its IPO debut, growing revenue and gross profit while retaining positive operating and net results.

For its stock, my DCF with generous assumptions shows it is still potentially overvalued at its current level.

Given the lack of management communication, the rising infection rates of the Covid19 virus in Brazil and the apparent high price of the stock, my bias on the stock is Neutral at its current level.

NEUTRAL-BullishBearish
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Post-IPO Review: The RealReal Faces Retail Retrenchment

REAL will need to recast its plans now that its retail operation and related hopes for growth have been paused due to the Covid19 pandemic.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Seeks $425 Million In U.S. IPO

KC has produced strong revenue growth but no significant gross profit and continues to generate large operating losses and operational cash burn.

IPOStreet

IPO Calendar | May 4 -8

There are four U.S. IPOs scheduled for the week of May 4 - 8, 2020.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Ebang International Begins U.S. IPO Effort

The firm designs ASIC chips, or application specific integrated circuits that are used in Bitcoin mining machine applications.

IPOStreet

IPO Restart: ADC Therapeutics Refiles For U.S. IPO

The company is a late-stage biopharma developing treatments for blood and solid tumor cancers.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Pursues U.S. IPO

The firm has created a website service that provides a variety of education services to individuals in China.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: 1847 Goedeker Seeks IPO Investment For Business Expansion

The firm has created an online e-commerce website that sells home products and appliances.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Lyra Therapeutics Seeks $53 Million In IPO Funding

The company is pursuing development of two drug candidates for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis.

IPOStreet

IPO Calendar: April 27 - May 1

There are no IPOs scheduled for the coming week. Recently, there have been last minute IPO additions on Mondays.Two firms will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet period end.There are five 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expirations expected during the week.

IPOStreet

Post-IPO Review: Chewy Grows Revenue But Operating Breakeven Remains Distant

The firm has developed an e-commerce website that enables consumers to purchase pet food and related products.

IPOStreet