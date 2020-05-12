IPO Launch: Lantern Pharma Proposes Terms For $25 Million IPO

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) says it will raise $25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates identified using its proprietary RADR platform.

LTRN believes it can better stratify patient populations for improved trial results for previously failed Phase 3 trials drug candidates.

Perhaps it can, but other biopharmas doing the same thing have yet to succeed, so my opinion is NEUTRAL.

Dallas, Texas-based Lantern was founded to use its proprietary artificial intelligence platform, called RADR, to streamline its drug targeting and patient population identification efforts.

Management is led by president and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Panna Sharma, who has been with the firm since July 2018 and was previously president and CEO of Cancer Genetics.

Below is a brief overview video of Lantern:

Source: Lantern Pharma

The company has two candidates in clinical development:

LP-100 for the treatment of prostate cancer (outlicensed to Oncology Venture)

LP-300 for the treatment of of non-small cell lung cancer

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $7.7 million and include Bios Equity, Biological Mimetics, GPGV and other individual investors.

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for prostate cancer therapeutics is expected to reach $12 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of Per the American Cancer Society, one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an aging of the male population, increased number of treatments available or in development and growing government initiatives to increase awareness.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Johnson & Johnson

Astella

Dendreon

Sanofi

Bayer

AstraZeneca

Ipsen

Management says its RADR platform gives it a competitive advantage in determining which drug candidates will be well tolerated while providing maximum efficacy in a cost-effective manner.

Lantern’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms with candidates undergoing clinical trials and feature significant G & A and R & D expenses.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $634,247 in cash and $501,526 in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

LTRN intends to sell 1.56 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $25 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a negative signal as it is more typical to have some degree of existing investor support for life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $95.9 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 25.9%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds for its two in-house candidate development and trials, further developing its RADR platform, increasing its drug candidate portfolio and for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are ThinkEquity and Dougherty & Company.

Commentary

Lantern is seeking a smaller than normal sized IPO transaction to advance its lead in-house programs through trials and pre-clinical development.

For its lead in-house candidate, LP-300, it has yet to initiate clinical trials but intends to do so shortly.

Management believes the past failures of LP-300 and LP-100 were due to ‘what we believe was a lack of patient stratification driven by an inability to develop biomarker-driver, precise oncology trials.’

The market opportunities for the major indications are large and expected to grow markedly in the coming years due to the aging population generating increased incidence of disease.

The firm’s lead candidate, LP-100, has been outlicensed to Oncology Venture A/S, who is developing the drug in Phase 2 trials in Europe.

Under the outlicensing agreement, LTRN and AF Chemicals ‘are entitled to receive certain specified milestone payments from Oncology Venture subject to an overall aggregate maximum payment of $21 million U.S. dollars ($21,000,000) with certain exceptions.’

The firm is also entitled to certain royalty payments of an undisclosed amount should the drug be successfully commercialized.

ThinkEquity is the lead left underwriter and there is no available data on the firm’s IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay a lower than usual $95.9 million in enterprise value. Most typical biopharma IPOs have been in the range of $250 million to $450 million in enterprise value at IPO.

Investors in this IPO would need to be comfortable with the firm’s ability to achieve trial success where past efforts have failed, primarily due to management’s claimed improved ability to stratify patients for trial success.

It’s a tall order and maybe management can pull it off, I certainly wish them success.

However, overall, I’m less than excited about the IPO and the firm’s prospects in the near-term, so my opinion is NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May, 2020.

(I have no positions in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)