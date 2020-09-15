IPO Launch: Laird Superfood Proposes $42 Million IPO Terms

Laird Superfood (LSF) intends to raise $41.8 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm sells plant-based natural foods and related products to consumers.

LSF looks to be well positioned to sell its products to younger demographic consumers in the U.S., but the IPO appears pricey to me.

Sisters, Oregon-based Laird was founded to source and develop plant-based and functional food and beverage products for consumers in the U.S Natural, Organic and Functional Food and Beverages category.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Paul Hodge Jr. and co-founder Laird Hamilton.

Mr. Hodge previously founded GolfBoard and Mr. Hamilton is known for his 'accomplishments in big wave surfing.'

Below is a brief overview video of Laird Superfood's mission:

The firm is creating what it calls 'an emerging platform within the rapidly expanding plant-based natural foods industry.

Laird has received at least $16 million from investors including Danone Manifesto Ventures

The firm distributes its products through three channels:

Online

Wholesale

Food Service

Laird sells online through its dedicated website and through Amazon, which 'in 2019 and the first six months of 2020, the online business made up 58.4% and 57.1% of [its] net sales, respectively.'

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but trending lower as revenues have increased.

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, doubled to 1.2x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2019 market research report by Food Business News, the U.S. market for organic food, of which Laird is in a subset of, reached an estimated $47.9 billion in 2018, growing by 5.9% in that year.

Overall, organic food sales accounted for 5.7% of total U.S. food sales.

Notably, non-food sales grew at nearly an 11% annual rate in 2018.

Also, organic fruits and vegetables made up more than a third, 36%, of all organic food sales in 2018.



Milk alternatives as well as plant-based foods have proven to be popular among millennials as they have begun moving away from livestock-based products for environmental reasons.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Nestle (NSRGY)

Danone (DANOY)

Treehouse Foods (THS)

Califia Farms

Coca-Cola (KO)

PepsiCo (PEP)

Body Armor

Vita Coco

Management says it believes its competition is primarily 'legacy products that are refined-sugar laden, highly processed, and have undecipherable ingredient lists. We believe consumers want more transparency and understanding of what they are putting in their bodies, and are seeking less-processed alternatives.'

Laird’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue at an accelerating rate of growth

Increased gross profit but uneven gross margin

Growing operating losses but reduced negative operating margin

Stable cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

As of June 30, 2020, Laird had $8.5 million in cash and $2.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was negative ($11.1 million).

Laird intends to raise $41.8 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, selling 2.2 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $19.00 per share.

Existing shareholder Danone has the right but not obligation to purchase up to $10 million of shares in a concurrent private placement at the IPO price. The firm has not indicated an interest in doing so.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $158 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 27.76%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including operating expenses and capital expenditures. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to acquire businesses or products.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Canaccord Genuity, Craig-Hallum Capital Group, and Roth Capital Partners.

Commentary

Laird is seeking public capital to fund its growth plans as it uses cash to expand.

The company’s financials show strong sales growth on a percentage basis, with some acceleration.

However, net losses are significant as is operating cash burn.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but trending downward; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has doubled in the most recent period, an accomplishment in the Covid-19 pandemic era.

The market opportunity for natural and functional foods in the U.S. among millennials is substantial and appears to be growing at a moderate rate as that generation shifts toward plant-based foods and away from livestock-based products.

Canaccord Genuity is the lead left underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

As to valuation, compared to a basket of publicly held food processing companies aggregated by noted valuation professor Aswath Damodaran at NYU Stern School in January 2020 which had an average EV/Sales multiple of 2.3x, Laird is seeking an EV/Revenue at IPO of 8.43x.

While Laird is likely growing at a faster rate than large public food processors, the company is generating high operating losses and cash burn as it remains a very early stage firm seeking to gain scale in a business where scale is important.

I believe Laird is likely well positioned to continue growing among the millennial demographic, however, the IPO’s pricing appears rich to me, so my opinion is NEUTRAL based on excessive price at IPO.

For interested investors, I would put the stock on a watchlist to see if it trades downward after the IPO, providing a potentially lower entry point.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 22, 2020.

