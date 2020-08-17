IPO Launch: Kymera Therapeutics Proposes $125 Million IPO Terms

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) intends to raise $125 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing treatment candidates for skin and immune system conditions.

KYMR is still some time away from beginning Phase 1 safety trials for its lead candidate, so the IPO may be more suited to long-term hold institutional investors.

Watertown, Massachusetts-based Kymera was established to create treatment options for suppurative hydradenitis [HS] and atopic dermatitis [AD], as well as other conditions mediated by the immune system.

Management is headed by Nello Mainolfi, co-founder, president and CEO, Ph.D., who was previously the Head of Drug Discovery at Raze Therapeutics.

The firm's lead candidate is KT-474 and is still in preclinical stage and management expects to submit an IND for a Phase 1 safety trial in 2021.

The current status of the drug development pipeline at the company is as follows:

At least $95 million has been invested by the firm's investors including Atlas Venture Partners, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Lilly Ventures (LLY), Pfizer (PFE), 6 Dimensions and Bessemer Venture Partners.

The global market for hidradenitis suppurativa was valued at $898 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.8 billion in 2028 across the seven major markets, according to a 2019 market research report by GlobalData.

This represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) forecast of 7.2 per cent between 2019 and 2028.

New therapies in the interleukin inhibitor space and new companies entering the space to develop better and more targeted treatment options are key elements driving this expected growth.

In addition, the global market for atopic dermatitis was slightly over $4 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 per cent by 2022. The history and projection of the U.S. atopic dermatitis market is shown in the following chart:

Major competitive vendors offering or developing treatments will include:

Arvinas (ARVN)

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

C4 Therapeutics

Vividion Therapeutics

The global market for atopic dermatitis is quite large and should reach $18.3 billion by 2027, according to a GlobalData research report.

Recent financial results from Kymera are slightly atypical for an IPO biopharma in that the firm has received some uneven revenue from collaboration to offset its significant R & D and G & A costs.

Below are the financial results for the past two and a half years (Full-year audited PCAOB):

As of June 30 , 2020, the company had $156 million in cash. (Interim (Unaudited)

KYMR intends to sell 7.36 million common stock shares for gross proceeds of approximately $125 million at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

In a separate private placement, existing shareholder Vertex Pharmaceuticals has agreed to buy 498,419 ($8.5 million) shares at the IPO price, a positive signal of support.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the enterprise value at IPO for the company would be about $742.4 million.

With the exception of the effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or limited stock, if any, the float ratio to outstanding shares will be around 17.64%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $27.0 million to fund the development of our IRAK4 through the completion of our planned Phase 1 clinical trial;

approximately $24.0 million to fund the development of our IRAKIMiD program through the completion of our planned Phase 1 clinical trial;

approximately $28.9 million to fund the development of our STAT3 program through the completion of our planned Phase 1 clinical trial; and

the remainder, if any, to fund the continued expansion of our platform technology, preclinical studies for research stage programs, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

Presentation of the company's roadshow by management is available here.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are listed underwriters to the IPO.

Commentary

Kymera is seeking a higher than normal life science IPO transaction size to advance its varied pipeline.

The firm 's lead candidate is still in preclinical stage and management expects to enter Phase 1 safety trials during 1H 2021.

The rest of its candidates are either in preclinical stage or even earlier in discovery stages of development.

The market opportunities for the various indications its drugs seek to treat are large, whether in the skin condition or solid tumor areas.

Management has achieved multiple collaboration partnerships, with Sanofi and Vertex, which are positive signals of scientific validation.

The company 's investor syndicate includes major pharma partners and highly regarded life science venture capital firm investors.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 61% since their IPO. This is a top level performance during the period for all major underwriters.

As to valuation, the IPO appears valued outside the typical range for a biopharma firm at IPO.

The IPO is essentially a Series C financing round and is extremely high risk for typical IPO investors as we don't even have initial safety data for its lead candidate.

My opinion is NEUTRAL, as the IPO may be more suited to long-term hold institutional investors.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 20, 2020.

