IPO Launch: Kinnate Biopharma Seeks $170 Million In IPO

Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) has filed to raise $170 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

San Diego, California-based Kinnate was founded to create its Kinnate Discovery Engine and focus its efforts on three patient populations with the following cancer characteristics:

1. Cancers contain known oncogenic drivers - gene mutations

2. Cancers with 'genomically well-characterized tumors that have intrinsic resistance to currently available treatments.

3. Cancers that have acquired resistance over the course of existing treatment therapy attempts.

Management is headed by president and CEO Mr. Nima Farzan, who has been with the firm since March 2020 and was previously an advisor to Emergent BioSolutions and MODA Pharmaceuticals.

Below is a brief overview video of kinase inhibitors and immunomodulatory drugs:

The firm's lead candidate is KIN002787, which is a Rapidly Accelerated Fibrosarcoma [RAF] inhibitor for patients with lung cancer, melanoma and other solid tumors.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $190 million and include Foresite Capital, OrbiMed, RA Capital and Nextech Oncology.

According to a 2019 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global market for kinase inhibitors was $46.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $63.5 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of around 4% from 2019 to 2027.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a rise in awareness about new drug developments, further innovation by new and existing firms.

Also, while North America has accounted for the highest market share, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR through 2027.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Novartis (NVS)

Roche (RHHBY)

Janssen Biotech (JNJ)

Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Taiho Oncology

QED Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

Kinnate’s recent financial results are typical of a preclinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant G & A and R & D costs associated with its discovery and development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

As of September 30, 2020, the company had $156.9 million in cash and $6.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

KNTE intends to sell 10 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $170 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a frequent feature of life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $515.1 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 25.3%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $105.0 million to fund the continued development of our RAF program, including our most advanced product candidate, KIN002787;

approximately $35.0 million to fund the continued development of product candidates in our FGFR program; and

the remaining amounts, if any, to fund the continued development of our other research programs, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, SVB Leerink, Piper Sandler, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

Kinnate is seeking a large IPO for a preclinical biopharma firm.

The firm’s lead candidate, KIN002787, being developed for the treatment of various prevalent treatment resistant cancers, is still in preclinical stage, though management expects to enter Phase 1 safety trials some time in 2021, likely the latter part of the year.

The market opportunities for the firm’s treatment programs are quite large, as the solid tumor segment is extremely large and comprises numerous sub categories.

The firm hasn’t disclosed any major pharma collaborations, which is not surprising at this early stage of development.

The firm’s investor syndicate includes OrbiMed, a highly regarded life science venture capital investment firm.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 79.5% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is seeking an enterprise value at IPO that is at the top of the typical range for a clinical stage IPO.

However, KNTE is still at a preclinical stage.

While management has noted strong inhibition rates in preclinical studies for its lead candidate, the ultra-early stage status of KNTE may mean the IPO is more suited to long-term hold institutional investors.

Retail investors interested in the IPO would need to consider holding for multiple years before a significant catalyst occurs.

My opinion on the IPO is therefore NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 2, 2020.

