IPOs on TheStreet
Top Stories
News

IPO Preview | Kingsoft Cloud Seeks U.S. Investment In IPO

IPOStreet

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) has begun its effort to raise investment from U.S. investors in an IPO of its ADSs representing ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides Internet and public cloud services to enterprises in Asia.

KC has grown topline revenue quickly but is only at gross profit breakeven, is losing money and burning cash at a high rate.

Kingsoft is a spinoff from Hong Kong-listed Kingsoft Corporation (HK:3888).

Management is led by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Yulin Wang, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously EVP at Phoenix New Media Limited and COO at CNEC.

Below is a brief overview video of the Kingsoft Cloud antivirus system:

Source: languy99

The company’s primary offerings include the following modules:

  • Compute
  • Networking
  • Storage & CDN
  • Database
  • Data Analysis
  • Security

Kingsoft has received at least $1 billion from investors including parent firm Kingsoft, Xiaomi (XIACF) - and FutureX.

KC is the largest independent cloud service provider in China and lists its efforts by industry vertical:

  • Gaming
  • Video
  • Financial Services

The firm seeks to enter new verticals via top initial customers to be able to demonstrate its capabilities and market more efficiently to other prospects in the vertical.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased and were at just 8.0% at the end of 2019.

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and marketing spend, was a very strong 5.3x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report by Allied Market Research, the market for cloud services of all types reached a value of $264 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $927 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast 16.4% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth include the continued transition by enterprises worldwide from on-premises systems to cloud environments and ongoing innovation in cloud system offerings by service providers.

A Frost & Sullivan report commissioned by Kingsoft shows the expected growth of various sectors in China the firm is focused on as shown in the chart below:

Frostchinakingsoftmarket
Source: Frost & Sullivan

Kingsoft’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

  • Sharply growing topline revenue
  • Little gross profit and low gross margin
  • Large operating losses
  • High cash used in operations

The firm's recent financial results are shown below:

kingsoftpl
Source: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings F-1 Filing

As of December 31, 2019, Kingsoft had $290.6 million in cash and $358.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was a negative ($206.6 million).

Kingsoft intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing ordinary shares, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to invest in its infrastructure (50%), product development (25%), international expansion (15%) and general corporate purposes (10%).

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse and CICC.

Commentary

Kingsoft is seeking U.S. public investment after likely reaching the limit of its investment opportunities with its parent firm and major partner Xiaomi.

The company’s financials indicate the firm is growing topline revenue quickly but producing very little gross profit and generating large losses and cash burn.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are low and dropping as revenues increase; its Selling and marketing efficiency rate is 5.3x, a strong multiple, so the firm’s selling & market efforts appear to be quite efficient.

The overall market opportunity in Asia for providing a suite of cloud services to enterprises is large and expected to grow markedly in the year ahead, as businesses continue a historic transition from on-premises systems to the cloud, so the firm has strong market tailwinds in its favor.

While I wait for management’s proposed terms for the IPO, the financials are a significant sticking point, especially with such low gross profit.

High growth U.S. technology firms can at least produce strong gross profit results, so the lack of gross profit makes me concerned about KC’s ability to forge a path toward profitability any time soon.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from the company.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IPO Calendar | April 27 - May 1

There are no IPOs scheduled for the coming week. Recently, there have been last minute IPO additions on Mondays.Two firms will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet period end.There are five 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expirations expected during the week.

IPOStreet

Post-IPO Review | Chewy Grows Revenue But Operating Breakeven Remains Distant

The firm has developed an e-commerce website that enables consumers to purchase pet food and related products.

IPOStreet

Post-IPO Review | Fiverr International Is Positioned For 2020 Growth

The firm has developed an online marketplace that connects persons acting as service providers with companies and individuals needing service tasks completed.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview | SelectQuote Files For U.S. IPO

SLQT has developed an online service that enables insurance carriers to bid for customers seeking senior health, life, automobile, and home insurance coverage.

IPOStreet

Post-IPO Review | CrowdStrike Produces Strong Growth With Platform Strategy

CRWD has produced enviable financial and operational results while significantly expanding its total addressable market through a platform approach.

IPOStreet

IPO Opinion | ORIC Pharmaceuticals Readies $75 Million IPO

The company is developing a pipeline of drug candidates for treating patients with treatment resistant prostate cancer or solid tumors.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview | Cole Haan Begins U.S. IPO Process

CLHN has grown revenue and operating margin at the same time it has been focusing on its direct-to-consumer [DTC] approach to the market.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview | Ayala Pharmaceuticals Files For U.S. IPO

The company is advancing small molecule drug treatment candidates for rare and aggressive cancers in genetically targeted patient populations.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview | GAN Limited Starts U.S. IPO Effort

GAN Limited (GAN) intends to raise $35 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock.

IPOStreet

IPO Opinion | Loha Seeks $26 Million In U.S. IPO

Loha (LOHA) intends to raise $25.7 million from the sale of its Class A shares in a U.S. IPO.The company sells premium and healthy-oriented grocery and retail products for discerning customers in China.

IPOStreet