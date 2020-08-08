IPO Launch: KE Holdings Finalizes Terms For $1.9 Billion U.S. IPO

KE Holdings (BEKE) intends to raise $1.9 billion from the sale of ADSs representing underlying Class A stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides an online residential real estate transaction system in China.

BEKE has a strong position in China’s online residential real estate market, major business relationships, a solid growth trajectory and turn to positive operating profit and net results, investor support for the IPO and reasonable IPO pricing expectations, so is worth a close look.

Beijing-based KE was founded in 2001 to provide residential real estate customers and agents a way to search for and process real estate transactions in a more efficient manner.

The company is divided into primarily two divisions:

Beike - online and offline housing transactions and services

Lianjia - residential real estate brokerage

KE operates what it calls its Agent Cooperation Network, or ACN, which is similar to the U.S. Multiple Listing Service. The ACN seeks to assign cooperative roles and foster information and resource sharing among agents and other service providers. The ACN counts over 456,000 agents.

The firm’s Housing Dictionary ‘covered approximately 226 million homes as of June 30, 2020 and was the most comprehensive residential housing database in China, according to the CIC report.’

KE is active in over 100 cities within China and had an average of 39 million mobile monthly active users each month for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Management is led by founder and Chairman Mr. ZUO Hui, who is a senior member of various national real estate organizations.

Investors in the firm include Propitious Global Holdings, Tencent (TCEHY), SVF and Hillhouse. The founder and Chairman will own 42.4% of company stock after the IPO and 82.8% of the voting power.

KE seeks to grow its business through catering to both service providers/agents and to end user customers.

The company obtains new customers and service providers through both online and offline marketing efforts, as well as word of mouth.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased.

The Sales and marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and marketing spend, dropped slightly to a still impressive 5.0x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2019 market research report by IBIS World, the real estate agent market in China reached a total revenue of $32 billion in 2019, growing at an annual growth rate of 5.2% between 2014 and 2019.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the large population of the country, the accelerating urbanization process, rising household disposable income as well as continued economic growth.

Major firms that operate in the Chinese real estate market include:

Beijing Homelink Real Estate Co.

Centaline [China] Property Consultants

E-House [China] Holdings (HKG:2048)

Shenzhen World Union Properties Consultancy Co. (SHE:002285)

Below are the firm’s recent financial results per the regulatory filing:



As of June 30, 2020, the company had $3.5 billion in cash and equivalents and $5.4 billion in total liabilities.

BEKE intends to sell 106 million ADSs representing Class A ordinary shares at a midpoint price of $18.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $1.9 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Each ADS will represent 3 Class A ordinary shares.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $800 million of the IPO, or 42% of the current transaction size. This is a strong signal of investor support for the IPO valuation.

The Class B shareholder will be the founder and Chairman Mr. ZUO Hui and each Class B share will be entitled to ten votes versus one vote for Class A shares.

The S & P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s pro forma enterprise value after the IPO would approximate $17.8 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.4%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately 30% for our research and development, to continue to invest in our platform functions and infrastructure technologies including big data, artificial intelligence and virtual reality;

approximately 30% for expansion of our new home transaction services;

approximately 25% for diversification of our service offerings and expansion of business operations into new geographical areas; and

the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs and potential strategic investments and acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, China Renaissance, J.P. Morgan, CICC, UBC Investment Bank, CLSA, Credit Suisse and CMBI.

Commentary

KE seeks U.S. investment capital to continue its expansion plans within China.

The firm’s financials indicate that topline revenue growth remains strong, gross margin is increasing and the firm has begun generating operating profit and net income in the most recent six-month period.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping and the firm’s sales & marketing efficiency rate dropped slightly to 5.0x, still an impressive figure.

The market opportunity for digitizing China’s residential real estate market is enormous. Additionally, by providing a more seamless online experience, firms such as KE can more effectively weather the Covid-19 pandemic’s effects on in-person activities.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 82.0% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As a comparable-based valuation, the KE IPO is priced at lower multiples than for U.S. online real estate company Redfin, while growing revenue at a much higher rate, so the IPO appears reasonably priced.

Given the firm’s strong position in China’s online residential real estate market, its relationships, growth trajectory and turn to positive operating profit and net results, and reasonable IPO pricing expectations, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $18.00 per ADS.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 12, 2020.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

