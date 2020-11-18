IPO Launch: Jiuzi Holdings Prepares For $25 Million U.S. IPO

Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) intends to raise $25 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

Hangzhou, China-based Jiuzi was founded to create a network of car dealerships in third and fourth tier cities in China.

The firm primarily sells new energy vehicles through a franchising business model and stores are typically sized in the range of 5,000 to 12,000 square feet.

Jiuzi currently has one corporate owned store and 18 franchise operated locations in China.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Shuibo Zhang, who was previously Chairman of Shandong Ruixing New Energy Vehicles Company.

Below is a brief overview video of China's electric vehicle market:

Source: Bloomberg Markets and Finance

The company sources vehicles through over twenty manufacturers, such as BYD, Geely and Chery, and various battery manufacturers.

In addition, Jiuzi has relationships with capital partners to provide financing options for franchisees to their car buyers.

Jiuzi has received at least $700,000 from investors. Jiuzi is 79.5% owned by Chairman Zhang.

The company obtains franchise operators through its outreach efforts, with the initial franchise fee is $575,500, payable over time and ongoing royalties are 10% of net income.

The firm is also developing an online platform to provide a 'multi-dimensional service platform and one-stop experience covering online vehicle selection and purchase and off-line vehicle delivery and maintenance.'

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been increasing from a tiny base as revenues have increased.

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, turned sharply negative in the most recent reporting period as revenue dropped.

According to a 2019 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for car dealers in China grew at an annualized rate of 1.2% from 2014 to 2019, reaching $462.8 billion in total estimated annual value.

In the near term, the industry hopes to recover from the ill effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and lower tier Chinese cities are expected to rebound due to a greater distribution of wealth among consumers.

Downward price pressures are expected to continue due to import tariff reductions and ongoing efficiency gains.

The relatively high level of air pollution in areas of China along with favorable government policies is expected to push consumers toward new energy vehicles.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

China Grand Automobile Service

Dalian Zhongsheng Group

Lei SHing Hong Group

Sinomach Automobile

Pang Da Automobile Trade

Heng Xin De Long Industry

Shanghai Yongda Group

Yuantong Mechanical & Electrical Equipment

China ZhengTong Auto Services

Jiuzi’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply contracting topline revenue

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating loss and negative operating margin

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of April 30, 2020, Jiuzi had $105,342 in cash and $2.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended April 30, 2020, was negative ($142,423).

Jiuzi intends to sell 5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $25 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Normally, foreign domiciled firms provide shares to U.S. shareholders in the form of ADSs, or American Depositary Shares, to reduce administrative burden, so the absence of this feature is notable.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $99.9 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 25%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for (1) marketing and “Jiuzi” brand building, (2) franchise store expansion and support, franchisee training, (3) development and launching of online-offline technology platform and (4) general working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Boustead Securities.

Commentary

JZXN seeks U.S. investment capital to fund its growth plans and likely operating losses.

The firm’s financials are out of date, providing activity only through April 30, 2020 and show significant topline revenue contraction as well as gross profit drop and swing to net loss as the firm contended with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on sales and operations.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue rose sharply while its Selling and Marketing efficiency ratio dropped well into negative territory.

The market opportunity for selling new energy vehicles in China is significant but the firm faces large and entrenched competitors.

Boustead Securities is the sole underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

As a comparable-based valuation, JZXN management is asking IPO investors to pay a high premium in comparison to the Penske Automotive Group (PAG) across all major valuation metrics.

Although we don’t have additional financial information for later quarters in 2020, I suspect the firm’s financial results have fared poorly as a result of the ongoing pandemic in China.

Given that likely result and the IPO’s high valuation expectations, my opinion on the JZXN IPO is to AVOID it.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" button.

Click the link below to VOTE on your interest in this IPO and see results: