IPO Launch: JFrog Proposes Pricey Terms For $405 Million U.S. IPO

JFrog (FROG) intends to raise $405 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides continuous development release management software to DevOps teams globally.

FROG has produced impressive results, but the IPO appears priced for perfection and there may be an opportunity in the current volatile stock market to acquire shares on the open market at a discount to the IPO.

Sunnyvale, California-based JFrog was founded to develop an integrated and full-features system to enable DevOps teams to more quickly and easily develop and deploy new software releases.

Management is headed by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Shlomi Ben Haim, who was previously at AlphaCSP, a software implementation company acquired by Malam Group.

Below is a brief overview video of DevOps functions:

Source: Simplilearn

The company has developed a robust partner program composed of three partner types: Resellers, Technology Partners and Solutions Partners.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Artifactory - Artifact repository

Xray - Security and compliance

Pipelines - CI/CD automation

Distribution - Trusted software releases

JFrog has received at least $175.8 million from investors including Gemini Israel Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Insight Partners, Dell and Qumra Capital.

As of June 30, 2020, the company counted approximately 5,800 customers, with many large enterprises among its customer base.

The firm offers a multi-tiered subscription structure, utilizing free trials and open source offerings to entice businesses to try the integrated service.



Subscription offerings include:

JFrog Pro

JFrog Pro X

JFrog Enterprise

JFrog Enterprise Plus

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased.

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 0.8x in the most recent reporting period.

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory. FROG’s most recent calculation was 49% as of June 30, 2020, so the firm is doing quite well in this regard.

Average annual revenue per customer was $23,880, based on 1H 2020 annualized.

The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate was 139% for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Any figure over 100% indicates the firm is generating additional revenue from each customer cohort. A figure of 139% is extremely good and indicates strong product market fit and highly efficient ‘land and expand’ sales & marketing results.

According to a 2018 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global market for DevOps software was an estimated $2.9 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.3 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast very strong CAGR of 24.7% from 2018 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing need for continuous software release capabilities as organizations seek to gain an edge through their superior software system operation.

Also, organizations are seeking lower cost structures, greater automation, increased agility and faster application delivery cycles.



While the North America market represents the greatest demand, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate of growth during the period.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

IBM (Red Hat) (IBM)

Pivotal Software & VMware (VMW)

GitLab (Microsoft) (MSFT)

Sonatype

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Amazon (AWS) (AMZN)

JFrog’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and high but variable gross margin

Nearly breakeven operating loss

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, JFrog had $144.2 million in cash and $99.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was $13.2 million.

JFrog intends to raise $405 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares.

The firm will sell 8 million shares and selling shareholders intend to sell 3.56 million shares, at a proposed midpoint price of $35.00 per share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.1 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 13.05%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Sandler & Co, Stifel, William Blair, Oppenheimer & Co., and Needham & Company.

Commentary

JFrog is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its growth plans and for certain selling shareholders to reduce their positions, including, notably, the co-founder and CEO Shlomi Ben Haim.

The firm’s financials show strong growth across major metrics as the firm nearls operating breakeven and is positive operating cash flow.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped as revenues have increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has slightly dropped.

The market opportunity for DevOps software is expected to grow at a very robust rate over the coming years, so the firm has strong macro industry dynamics in its favor.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 58.4% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking investors at IPO to pay an EV / Revenue multiple of 24.5x.

According to a Q1 2020 compilation of public SaaS firm multiples, the stock market is valuing them at an all-time high:

Source: Meritech Capital Partners

JFrog is seeking to go public at a price above the next twelve months revenue equity value weighted multiple of 20.4x shown above.

So, the IPO appears priced for perfection, which is a cause for concern and generally leads me to seek to avoid overpaying for such IPOs.

My approach on FROG would be to watch its debut and take a wait-and-see attitude.

The current overall stock market is showing signs of sharply increased volatility, so there may be an opportunity to acquire shares on the open market at a temporarily reduced price, so my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 15, 2020

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

