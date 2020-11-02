IPO Weekly Recap: October 26 - 30, 2020

For the week ended October 30, the U.S. IPO markets succeeded in floating a total of 20 IPOs, of which 11 were operating companies and 9 were Blank Check firms.

Three companies postponed their IPOs due to 'market conditions' which saw increased market volatility due to multiple sell-offs of the broader stock market during the week.

Those selloffs were blamed on a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in developed countries leading to a belief in lower consumer demand and a longer time to recover for business.

Below are the week's results for the 11 operating companies which went public. % Return is as of October 30:

The table shows that the Biopharma industry produced three IPOs with mixed results: their percentage returns were either positive, no change or negative.

Notable successes in terms of post-IPO returns during the volatile week included insurance industry advertising technology company MediaAlpha (MAX), which closed the week up 78% from its IPO price and automotive and industrial sensor firm Allegro Microsystems (ALGM), which closed up 30.71%.

Disappointments for the week included Healthcare IT firm Biodesix (BDSX), down nearly 31% and Biopharma SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ), off 17% from its IPO price.

The week saw several firms file their S-1 forms in preparation for their upcoming IPOs.

Much hinges on the outcome of the U.S. election on November 3. Assuming a conclusive result is obtained quickly, the markets may respond positively as a major source of uncertainty is removed.

I expect the IPO market to resume at a lower pace level in the following week as firms continue to look to the public markets for access to low cost capital to weather the Covid-19 storm.