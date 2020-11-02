TheStreet
IPO Weekly Recap: October 26 - 30, 2020

IPOStreet

For the week ended October 30, the U.S. IPO markets succeeded in floating a total of 20 IPOs, of which 11 were operating companies and 9 were Blank Check firms.

Three companies postponed their IPOs due to 'market conditions' which saw increased market volatility due to multiple sell-offs of the broader stock market during the week.

Those selloffs were blamed on a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in developed countries leading to a belief in lower consumer demand and a longer time to recover for business.

Below are the week's results for the 11 operating companies which went public. % Return is as of October 30:

ipo10.30.2020v2

The table shows that the Biopharma industry produced three IPOs with mixed results: their percentage returns were either positive, no change or negative.

Notable successes in terms of post-IPO returns during the volatile week included insurance industry advertising technology company MediaAlpha (MAX), which closed the week up 78% from its IPO price and automotive and industrial sensor firm Allegro Microsystems (ALGM), which closed up 30.71%.

Disappointments for the week included Healthcare IT firm Biodesix (BDSX), down nearly 31% and Biopharma SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ), off 17% from its IPO price.

The week saw several firms file their S-1 forms in preparation for their upcoming IPOs.

Much hinges on the outcome of the U.S. election on November 3. Assuming a conclusive result is obtained quickly, the markets may respond positively as a major source of uncertainty is removed.

I expect the IPO market to resume at a lower pace level in the following week as firms continue to look to the public markets for access to low cost capital to weather the Covid-19 storm.

IPO Preview: Olema Pharmaceuticals Starts IPO Process

San Francisco, California-based Olema was founded to development treatments for various forms of breast cancer.

IPO Preview: Vallon Pharmaceuticals Begins U.S. IPO Rollout

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Vallon was founded to create an abuse-deterrent reformulated version of the existing approved drug Adderall to treat persons suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

IPO Calendar: November 2 - 6, 2020

There are no U.S. IPOs scheduled for the week ending November 6, 2020. The U.S. national election day is Tuesday, November 3. Eight companies will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods expire. 180-day shareholder sale lockup expirations will occur for two companies.

IPO Preview: Ondas Holding Begins IPO Process Again

Sunnyvale, California-based Ondas Networks was founded in 2006 to provide wireless data radio technologies for IoT applications in the electric utilities, oil & gas, water, rail, transportation as well as government industries.

IPO Preview: NeoGames Begins $90 Million U.S. IPO Plan

Luxembourg-based NeoGames was founded to develop iLottery management software and games for state lotteries and other lottery operators.

IPO Preview: Sotera Health Files For U.S. IPO

Broadview Heights, Ohio-based Sotera was founded to provide end-to-end sterilization, microbiological and analytical testing services.

IPO Preview: Compass Therapeutics Begins $50 Million IPO Effort

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Compass was founded to develop antibody approaches to treating cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with existing approved drugs, including Her2+ breast cancer.

IPO Preview: Southeastern Grocers Files For U.S. IPO

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern was founded to develop a network of grocery supermarket stores in the U.S. states of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

IPO Preview: IN8bio Begins $86 Million IPO Rollout

IN8bio was founded to advance a pipeline of treatment options for glioblastoma [GBM] and acute leukemia using 'allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells.

IPO Preview: Telos Corporation Files For $242 Million U.S. IPO

Ashburn, Virginia-based Telos was founded to develop cybersecurity and information systems for federal and state government entities as well as for large enterprises.

