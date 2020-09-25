IPO Calendar: Sept. 28 - Oct. 2, 2020
10 firms are scheduled to either IPO or execute their direct listing during the coming week. There are six 25-day underwriter research quiet periods ending. Two firms will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods expire.
Monday, September 28
IPO Price:
Orphazyme, (ORPH), Biopharma, $13.13, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Quiet End:
PainReform, (PRFX), Biopharma
CM Life Sciences, (CMLF), Blank Check
INSU Acquisition II, (INAQ), Blank Check
BCTG Acquisition, (BCTG), Blank Check
Lockup Exp.
WiMi Hologram Cloud, (WIMI), Digital Media
Tuesday, September 29
IPO Price:
Chinadata, (CD), Infrastructure, $11.50 - $13.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Yalla Group, (YALA), Internet, $7.00 - $9.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Quiet End:
Tailwind Acquisition, (TWND), Blank Check
HighCape Capital. Acq., (CAPA), Blank Check
Lockup Exp.:
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, (ZNTL), Biopharma
Wednesday, September 30
IPO Price:
Mission Produce, (AVO), Consumer, $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Boqii Holding, (BQ), Consumer, $10.00 - $12.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Pulmonx, (LUNG), Medical Devices, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Direct List Trading:
Asana, (ASANA), Enterprise IT, $28.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: Pending
Palantir Tech., (PLTR), Enterprise IT, $11.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Thursday, October 1
IPO Price:
Academy Sports, (ASO), Consumer, $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Friday, October 2
- No scheduled Activity
Day to Day
IPO Price:
Immunome, (IMNM), Biopharma, $11.00 - $13.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)
