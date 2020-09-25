IPO Calendar: Sept. 28 - Oct. 2, 2020

10 firms are scheduled to either IPO or execute their direct listing during the coming week. There are six 25-day underwriter research quiet periods ending. Two firms will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods expire.

Monday, September 28

IPO Price:

Orphazyme, (ORPH), Biopharma, $13.13, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Quiet End:

PainReform, (PRFX), Biopharma

CM Life Sciences, (CMLF), Blank Check

INSU Acquisition II, (INAQ), Blank Check

BCTG Acquisition, (BCTG), Blank Check

Lockup Exp.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, (WIMI), Digital Media

Tuesday, September 29

IPO Price:

Chinadata, (CD), Infrastructure, $11.50 - $13.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Yalla Group, (YALA), Internet, $7.00 - $9.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Quiet End:

Tailwind Acquisition, (TWND), Blank Check

HighCape Capital. Acq., (CAPA), Blank Check

Lockup Exp.:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, (ZNTL), Biopharma

Wednesday, September 30

IPO Price:

Mission Produce, (AVO), Consumer, $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Boqii Holding, (BQ), Consumer, $10.00 - $12.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Pulmonx, (LUNG), Medical Devices, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Direct List Trading:

Asana, (ASANA), Enterprise IT, $28.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: Pending

Palantir Tech., (PLTR), Enterprise IT, $11.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Thursday, October 1

IPO Price:

Academy Sports, (ASO), Consumer, $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Friday, October 2

No scheduled Activity

Day to Day

IPO Price:

Immunome, (IMNM), Biopharma, $11.00 - $13.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

