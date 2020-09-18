IPO Calendar: September 21 - 25, 2020
Eight IPOs are scheduled to price during the week of September 21 - 25. 25-day underwriter research quiet periods will end for six companies. There are no expected 180-day shareholder sale lockup expirations.
Monday, September 21
- No scheduled activity
Tuesday, September 22
IPO Price:
Amesite (AMST), EdTech, $4.50 - $5.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It
Bentley Systems, (BSY), Enterprise IT, $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Corsair Gaming, (CRSR), Electronics, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
GoodRx, (GDRX), Healthcare IT, $24.00 - $28.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Laird Superfood, (LSF), Consumer, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Quiet End:
Harbor Custom Development, (HCDI), Real Estate
GreenPower Motor Co., (GP), Transportation
XPeng, (XPEV), Transportation
FTAC Olympus Acquisition, (FTOCO), Blank Check
Burgundy Tech. Acq., (BTAQ), Blank Check
CF Finance Acq. II ,(CFII), Blank Check
Wednesday, September 23
IPO Price:
Taysha Gene Therapies, (TSHA), Biopharma, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It
Thursday, September 24
IPO Price:
Hygo Energy Transition, (HYGO), Energy, $18.00 - $21.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Friday, September 25
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
PaxMedica, (PXMD), Biopharma, $5.50 - $6.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)
