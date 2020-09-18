IPO Calendar: September 21 - 25, 2020

Eight IPOs are scheduled to price during the week of September 21 - 25. 25-day underwriter research quiet periods will end for six companies. There are no expected 180-day shareholder sale lockup expirations.

Monday, September 21

No scheduled activity

Tuesday, September 22

IPO Price:

Amesite (AMST), EdTech, $4.50 - $5.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It

Bentley Systems, (BSY), Enterprise IT, $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Corsair Gaming, (CRSR), Electronics, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

GoodRx, (GDRX), Healthcare IT, $24.00 - $28.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Laird Superfood, (LSF), Consumer, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Quiet End:

Harbor Custom Development, (HCDI), Real Estate

GreenPower Motor Co., (GP), Transportation

XPeng, (XPEV), Transportation

FTAC Olympus Acquisition, (FTOCO), Blank Check

Burgundy Tech. Acq., (BTAQ), Blank Check

CF Finance Acq. II ,(CFII), Blank Check

Wednesday, September 23

IPO Price:

Taysha Gene Therapies, (TSHA), Biopharma, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It

Thursday, September 24

IPO Price:

Hygo Energy Transition, (HYGO), Energy, $18.00 - $21.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Friday, September 25

No scheduled activity

Day to Day

PaxMedica, (PXMD), Biopharma, $5.50 - $6.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It

______________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

