TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

IPO Calendar: September 14 - 18, 2020

IPOStreet

There are twelve IPOs currently scheduled for the week of Sept. 14 - 18. Nine firms will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. There are no expected 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expirations.

Monday, September 14

IPO Price:

Outset Medical, (OM), Medical Devices, $22.00 - $24.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Quiet End:

Harmony Biosciences, (HRMY), Biopharma

Star Peak Energy, (STPK.U), Blank Check

Inhibrx, (INBX), Biopharma

Foley Trasimene Acq. II, (BFT.U), Blank Check

FAST Acquisition, (FST.U), Blank Check

Kymera Therapeutics, (KYMR), Biopharma

Horizon Acquisition, (HZAC.U), Blank Check

Tuesday, September 15

IPO Price:

JFrog, (FROG), Enterprise IT, $33.00 - $37.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Metacrine, (MTCR), Biopharma, $12.00 - $14.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It

Snowflake, (SNOW), Enterprise IT, $75.00 - $85.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

StepStone Group, (STEP), Financial Svcs., $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Quiet End:

Colonnade Acquisition, (CLA.U), Blank Check

Nano-X Imaging, (NNOX), Medical Devices

Wednesday, September 16

IPO Price:

Amwell, (AMWL), Healthcare IT, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It

Broadstone Net Lease, (BNL), REIT, $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It

Pactiv Evergreen, (PTVE), Consumer, $18.00 - $21.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Sumo Logic, (SUMO), Enterprise IT, $17.00 - $21.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It

Vitru Limited, (VTRU), EdTech, $22.00 - $24.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Dyne Therapeutics, (DYN), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On The Street Preview: Read It

Thursday, September 17

IPO Price:

Unity Software, (U), Digital Media, $34.00 - $42.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It

Friday, September 18

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

_____________________________________________

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

ipoop9.11.20

_____________________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "Follow" button.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IPO Launch: Amwell Finalizes $525 Million IPO Plan

Boston, Massachusetts-based Amwell was founded to develop the Amwell Platform, a telehealth system that enables a wide variety of healthcare services to be delivered remotely.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Outset Medical Proposes Terms For $175 Million IPO

The company has developed an improved kidney dialysis device for institutional and home use.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Metacrine Readies $85 Million IPO Plan

The company is developing treatment candidates for NASH conditions.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Snowflake Seeks Multi-Billion IPO

The company provides integrated data management capabilities for enterprises worldwide.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: StepStone Group Readies $280 Million IPO

The firm provides private market portfolio development services to a variety of investors worldwide.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Unity Software Aims For $950 Million U.S. IPO

The company provides a platform for creating 3D content for a variety of industries.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Broadstone Net Lease Sets Terms For $603 Million IPO

The company will operate as a REIT and will own over 630 U.S. properties that are primarily single-tenant net lease assets.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Pactiv Evergreen Proposes Terms For $800 Million IPO

Lake Forest, Illinois-based Pactiv was founded to produce food and beverage packaging solutions for a wide range of product types.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Sumo Logic Proposes $281 Million U.S. IPO

The company provides real-time application monitoring to companies of all sizes via its log management software.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: JFrog Proposes Pricey Terms For $405 Million U.S. IPO

The firm provides continuous development release management software to DevOps teams globally.

IPOStreet