IPO Calendar: September 14 - 18, 2020
IPOStreet
There are twelve IPOs currently scheduled for the week of Sept. 14 - 18. Nine firms will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. There are no expected 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expirations.
Monday, September 14
IPO Price:
Outset Medical, (OM), Medical Devices, $22.00 - $24.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Quiet End:
Harmony Biosciences, (HRMY), Biopharma
Star Peak Energy, (STPK.U), Blank Check
Inhibrx, (INBX), Biopharma
Foley Trasimene Acq. II, (BFT.U), Blank Check
FAST Acquisition, (FST.U), Blank Check
Kymera Therapeutics, (KYMR), Biopharma
Horizon Acquisition, (HZAC.U), Blank Check
Tuesday, September 15
IPO Price:
JFrog, (FROG), Enterprise IT, $33.00 - $37.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Metacrine, (MTCR), Biopharma, $12.00 - $14.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It
Snowflake, (SNOW), Enterprise IT, $75.00 - $85.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
StepStone Group, (STEP), Financial Svcs., $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Quiet End:
Colonnade Acquisition, (CLA.U), Blank Check
Nano-X Imaging, (NNOX), Medical Devices
Wednesday, September 16
IPO Price:
Amwell, (AMWL), Healthcare IT, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It
Broadstone Net Lease, (BNL), REIT, $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It
Pactiv Evergreen, (PTVE), Consumer, $18.00 - $21.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Sumo Logic, (SUMO), Enterprise IT, $17.00 - $21.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It
Vitru Limited, (VTRU), EdTech, $22.00 - $24.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Dyne Therapeutics, (DYN), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On The Street Preview: Read It
Thursday, September 17
IPO Price:
Unity Software, (U), Digital Media, $34.00 - $42.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It
Friday, September 18
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)
