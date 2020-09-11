IPO Calendar: September 14 - 18, 2020

There are twelve IPOs currently scheduled for the week of Sept. 14 - 18. Nine firms will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. There are no expected 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expirations.

Monday, September 14

IPO Price:

Outset Medical, (OM), Medical Devices, $22.00 - $24.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Quiet End:

Harmony Biosciences, (HRMY), Biopharma

Star Peak Energy, (STPK.U), Blank Check

Inhibrx, (INBX), Biopharma

Foley Trasimene Acq. II, (BFT.U), Blank Check

FAST Acquisition, (FST.U), Blank Check

Kymera Therapeutics, (KYMR), Biopharma

Horizon Acquisition, (HZAC.U), Blank Check

Tuesday, September 15

IPO Price:

JFrog, (FROG), Enterprise IT, $33.00 - $37.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Metacrine, (MTCR), Biopharma, $12.00 - $14.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It

Snowflake, (SNOW), Enterprise IT, $75.00 - $85.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

StepStone Group, (STEP), Financial Svcs., $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Quiet End:

Colonnade Acquisition, (CLA.U), Blank Check

Nano-X Imaging, (NNOX), Medical Devices

Wednesday, September 16

IPO Price:

Amwell, (AMWL), Healthcare IT, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It

Broadstone Net Lease, (BNL), REIT, $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It

Pactiv Evergreen, (PTVE), Consumer, $18.00 - $21.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Sumo Logic, (SUMO), Enterprise IT, $17.00 - $21.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It

Vitru Limited, (VTRU), EdTech, $22.00 - $24.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Dyne Therapeutics, (DYN), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On The Street Preview: Read It

Thursday, September 17

IPO Price:

Unity Software, (U), Digital Media, $34.00 - $42.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read It

Friday, September 18

No scheduled activity

Day to Day

No scheduled activity

_____________________________________________

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

_____________________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "Follow" button.