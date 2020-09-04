TheStreet
IPO Calendar: Sept. 7 - 11, 2020

IPOStreet

One IPO is currently scheduled to price during the holiday-shortened week of Sept. 7 - 11. Eight firms will see their underwriter research Quiet Periods end. The 180-day shareholder sale Lockup period will expire for one operating company.

Monday, September 7

  • U.S. National Labor Day Holiday - Markets Closed

Tuesday, September 8

IPO Price:

Industrial Tech Acqu., (ITACU), Blank Check, Proposed Price: $10.00

Quiet End:

FS Development, (FSDC), Blank Check

Fortress Valuation Acq. II, (FAII.U), Blank Check

RedBall Acquisition, (RBAC.U), Blank Check

KE Holdings, (BEKE), Fintech

NetSTREIT, (NTST), REIT

Duck Creek Technologies, (DCT), InsurTech

CureVac, (CVAC), Biopharma

Flux Power, (FLUX), Energy

Lockup Expiration:

Imara, (IMRA), Biopharma

Wednesday, September 9

  • No scheduled activity

Thursday, September 10

  • No scheduled activity

Friday, September 11

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

_____________________________________________

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

ipoop9.4.20

_____________________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

