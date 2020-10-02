TheStreet
IPO Calendar: October 5 - 9, 2020

IPOStreet

Two IPOs are scheduled for the week of October 5 - 9, 2020. 25-day underwriter research quiet periods will end for ten companies. One firm will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expire.

Monday, October 5

Quiet End:

Tech Acquisitions, (ITAC), Blank Check

Cohn Robbins Holdings, (CRHC), Blank Check

NavSight Holdings, (NSH), Blank Check

Starboard Value Acquisition, (SVAC), Blank Check

Prime Impact Acquisition I, (PIAI), Blank Check

Lockup Exp.:

Keros Therapeutics, (KROS), Biopharma

Tuesday, October 6

Quiet End:

Broadstone Acquisition, (BSN), Blank Check

TWC Tech Holdings II, (TWCT), Blank Check

Tortoise Acquisition II, (SNPR), Blank Check

Lightspeed POS, (LSPD), Fintech

Ribbit LEAP, (LEAP), Blank Check

Wednesday, October 7

IPO Price:

Aziyo Biologics, (AZYO), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

fuboTV, (FUBO), Entertainment, , $9.00 - $11.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Thursday, October 8

  • No scheduled Activity

Friday, October 9

  • No scheduled Activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled Activity

______________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

Comments

