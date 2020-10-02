IPO Calendar: October 5 - 9, 2020
Two IPOs are scheduled for the week of October 5 - 9, 2020. 25-day underwriter research quiet periods will end for ten companies. One firm will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expire.
Monday, October 5
Quiet End:
Tech Acquisitions, (ITAC), Blank Check
Cohn Robbins Holdings, (CRHC), Blank Check
NavSight Holdings, (NSH), Blank Check
Starboard Value Acquisition, (SVAC), Blank Check
Prime Impact Acquisition I, (PIAI), Blank Check
Lockup Exp.:
Keros Therapeutics, (KROS), Biopharma
Tuesday, October 6
Quiet End:
Broadstone Acquisition, (BSN), Blank Check
TWC Tech Holdings II, (TWCT), Blank Check
Tortoise Acquisition II, (SNPR), Blank Check
Lightspeed POS, (LSPD), Fintech
Ribbit LEAP, (LEAP), Blank Check
Wednesday, October 7
IPO Price:
Aziyo Biologics, (AZYO), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
fuboTV, (FUBO), Entertainment, , $9.00 - $11.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Thursday, October 8
- No scheduled Activity
Friday, October 9
- No scheduled Activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled Activity
______________________________________________________
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)
