TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

IPO Calendar: October 26 - 30, 2020

IPOStreet

14 IPOs are scheduled for the week ending October 30. 11 companies will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. The 180-day shareholder sale lockup period will expire for one operating firm.

Monday, October 26

  • No scheduled IPO activity

Tuesday, October 27

IPO Price:

Biodesix, (BDSX), Healthcare IT, $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Gatos Silver, (GATO), Mining, $7.00 - $9.00, No Opinion

MediaAlpha, (MAX), Digital Media, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Root, (ROOT), InsurTech, $22.00 - $25.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Wednesday, October 28

IPO Price:

AmeriHome, (AHM), Financial Svcs., $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Allegro Microsystems, (ALGM), Electronics, $12.00 - $14.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

GBS, (GBS), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It

Galecto, (GLTO), Biopharma, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Caliber Home Loans, (HOMS), Financial Svcs., $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Leslie's, (LESL), Consumer, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Mavenir, (MVNR), Software, $20.00 - $24.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Thursday, October 29

IPO Price:

G Medical, (GMVD), Medical Devices, $5.00 - $7.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It

Inhibikase Therapeutics, (IKT), Biopharma, $10.00 - $12.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It

Lufax, (LU), Financial Svcs., $11.50 - $13.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Friday, October 30

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

_______________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" button.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IPO Launch: GBS Seeks $20 Million U.S. IPO

New York, New York-based GBS was founded to develop a saliva glucose biosensor and more recently switched its efforts to repurposing its technology for a point of care diagnostic testing system for the Covid-19 virus.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Lufax Looks To U.S. For $2.2 Billion IPO

Shanghai, China-based Lufax was founded to create the ability for consumers in China to obtain loans and wealth management services via an online portal.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Galecto Gets Ready For $85 Million U.S. IPO

Copenhagen, Denmark-based Galecto was founded to advance a pipeline of treatments for fibrotic diseases of the lung, bone marrow and liver as well as a potential cancer condition treatment.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Leslie's Finalizes $600 Million IPO Plan

Phoenix, Arizona-based Leslie's was founded in 1963 to create a network of retail locations providing pool and spa products and services in the U.S.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Mavenir Proposes Terms For $300 Million IPO

Richardson, Texas-based Mavenir was founded to develop cloud-based software tools for tier 1 and other wireless service providers in global markets operating 2G - 5G networks.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: MediaAlpha Seeks $176 Million In U.S. IPO

Los Angeles, California-based MediaAlpha was founded to create an online programmatic ad purchasing and management system for insurance carriers to obtain prospective leads for new customers.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Allegro Microsystems Closes In On $325 Million IPO

Manchester, New Hampshire-based Allegro was founded to design and market sensor ICs and application specific ICs for the automotive and industrial markets.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Caliber Home Loans Files For $345 Million IPO

Coppell, Texas-based Caliber was founded in 2013 with the combination of an origination firm and a servicing company by Lone Star, a private equity firm.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Biodesix Prepares For $75 Million IPO

Boulder, Colorado-based Biodesix was founded to develop and commercialize diagnostic tests for lung cancer and more recently for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: AmeriHome Readies $250 Million IPO

Thousand Oaks, California-based AmeriHome was founded to originate, purchase and service residential mortgage assets in the U.S.

IPOStreet