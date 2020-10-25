IPO Calendar: October 26 - 30, 2020
14 IPOs are scheduled for the week ending October 30. 11 companies will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. The 180-day shareholder sale lockup period will expire for one operating firm.
Monday, October 26
- No scheduled IPO activity
Tuesday, October 27
IPO Price:
Biodesix, (BDSX), Healthcare IT, $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Gatos Silver, (GATO), Mining, $7.00 - $9.00, No Opinion
MediaAlpha, (MAX), Digital Media, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Root, (ROOT), InsurTech, $22.00 - $25.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Wednesday, October 28
IPO Price:
AmeriHome, (AHM), Financial Svcs., $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Allegro Microsystems, (ALGM), Electronics, $12.00 - $14.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
GBS, (GBS), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It
Galecto, (GLTO), Biopharma, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Caliber Home Loans, (HOMS), Financial Svcs., $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Leslie's, (LESL), Consumer, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Mavenir, (MVNR), Software, $20.00 - $24.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Thursday, October 29
IPO Price:
G Medical, (GMVD), Medical Devices, $5.00 - $7.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It
Inhibikase Therapeutics, (IKT), Biopharma, $10.00 - $12.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It
Lufax, (LU), Financial Svcs., $11.50 - $13.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Friday, October 30
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
_______________________________________
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)
