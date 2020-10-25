IPO Calendar: October 26 - 30, 2020

14 IPOs are scheduled for the week ending October 30. 11 companies will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. The 180-day shareholder sale lockup period will expire for one operating firm.

Monday, October 26

No scheduled IPO activity

Tuesday, October 27

IPO Price:

Biodesix, (BDSX), Healthcare IT, $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Gatos Silver, (GATO), Mining, $7.00 - $9.00, No Opinion

MediaAlpha, (MAX), Digital Media, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Root, (ROOT), InsurTech, $22.00 - $25.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Wednesday, October 28

IPO Price:

AmeriHome, (AHM), Financial Svcs., $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Allegro Microsystems, (ALGM), Electronics, $12.00 - $14.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

GBS, (GBS), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It

Galecto, (GLTO), Biopharma, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Caliber Home Loans, (HOMS), Financial Svcs., $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Leslie's, (LESL), Consumer, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Mavenir, (MVNR), Software, $20.00 - $24.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Thursday, October 29

IPO Price:

G Medical, (GMVD), Medical Devices, $5.00 - $7.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It

Inhibikase Therapeutics, (IKT), Biopharma, $10.00 - $12.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It

Lufax, (LU), Financial Svcs., $11.50 - $13.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Friday, October 30

No scheduled activity

Day to Day

No scheduled activity

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

