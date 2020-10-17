IPO Calendar: October 19 - 23, 2020
There are four IPOs scheduled for the week ending October 23, 2020. 12 companies will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. One operating firm will have its 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expire during the week.
Monday, October 19
IPO Price:
Helix Acquisition, (HLXA), Blank Check, $10.00, No Opinion
Quiet End:
Laird Superfood, (LSF), Consumer
Bentley Systems, (BSY), Enterprise IT
Corsair Gaming, (CRSR), Electronics
GoodRx, (GDRX), Healthcare IT
Taysha Gene Therapies, (TSHA), Biopharma
Graybug Vision, (GRAY), Biopharma
PMV Pharmaceuticals, (PMVP), Biopharma
Prelude Therapeutics, (PRLD), Biopharma
Tuesday, October 20
IPO Price:
Datto Holding, (MSP), Enterprise IT, $24.00 - $27.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Quiet End:
VIA optronics AG, (VIAO, Electronics
Greenwich Life Sciences, (GLSI), Biopharma
Amesite, (AMST), EdTech
Lockup Exp.:
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, (ORIC), Biopharma
Wednesday, October 21
IPO Price:
Guild Holdings, (GHLD), Financial Svcs., $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
McAfee, (MCFE), Security, $19.00 - $22.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Thursday, October 22
- No scheduled activity
Friday, October 23
Quiet End:
Orphazyme, (ORPH), Biopharma
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
_______________________________________
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)
