IPO Calendar: October 19 - 23, 2020

There are four IPOs scheduled for the week ending October 23, 2020. 12 companies will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. One operating firm will have its 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expire during the week.

Monday, October 19

IPO Price:

Helix Acquisition, (HLXA), Blank Check, $10.00, No Opinion

Quiet End:

Laird Superfood, (LSF), Consumer

Bentley Systems, (BSY), Enterprise IT

Corsair Gaming, (CRSR), Electronics

GoodRx, (GDRX), Healthcare IT

Taysha Gene Therapies, (TSHA), Biopharma

Graybug Vision, (GRAY), Biopharma

PMV Pharmaceuticals, (PMVP), Biopharma

Prelude Therapeutics, (PRLD), Biopharma

Tuesday, October 20

IPO Price:

Datto Holding, (MSP), Enterprise IT, $24.00 - $27.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Quiet End:

VIA optronics AG, (VIAO, Electronics

Greenwich Life Sciences, (GLSI), Biopharma

Amesite, (AMST), EdTech

Lockup Exp.:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, (ORIC), Biopharma

Wednesday, October 21

IPO Price:

Guild Holdings, (GHLD), Financial Svcs., $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

McAfee, (MCFE), Security, $19.00 - $22.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Thursday, October 22

  • No scheduled activity

Friday, October 23

Quiet End:

Orphazyme, (ORPH), Biopharma

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

_______________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

