TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

IPO Calendar: October 12 - 16, 2020

IPOStreet

Five IPOs are scheduled for the week ending October 16, 2020. 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end for 15 companies. There are no scheduled 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expirations.

Monday, October 12

Quiet End:

Outset Medical, (OM), Medical Devices

Snowflake, (SNOW), Enterprise IT

StepStone, (STEP), Financial Services

Metacrine, (MTCR), Biopharma

JFrog, (FROG), Enterprise IT

Dyne Therapeutics, (DYN), Biopharma

Broadstone Net Lease, (BNL), REIT

Sumo Logic, (SUMO), Enterprise IT

American Well Corporation, (AMWL), Healthcare IT

Pactiv Evergreen, (PTVE), Consumer

Unity Software, (U), Digital Media

Athira Pharma, (ATHA), Biopharma

Vitru, (VTRU), EdTech

BioVie, (BIVI), Biopharma

COMPASS Pathways, (CMPS), Biopharma

Tuesday, October 13

IPO Price:

Codiak BioSciences, (CDAK), Biopharma, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Wednesday, October 14

IPO Price:

Array Technologies, (ARRY), Alternative Energy, $19.00 - $21.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

MINISO Group, (MNSO), Retail, $16.50 - $18.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Spinal Elements, (SPEL), Medical Devices, $13.00 - $15.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Thursday, October 15

  • No scheduled Activity

Friday, October 16

  • No scheduled Activity

Day to Day

IPO Price:

Praxis Precision Medicines, (PRAX), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

______________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" button.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IPO Launch: Praxis Precision Medicines Seeks $126 Million In U.S. IPO

Praxis was founded to advance a pipeline of treatments for both broad psychiatric-related and rare diseases of the central nervous system having to do with neuronal imbalances.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: InMed Pharmaceuticals Finalizes Uplisting / IPO Plan

InMed was founded to advance drug programs for epidermolysis bullosa [EB], a skin condition that results in layers of skin not sticking to each other and for glaucoma, an eye condition that damages the optic nerve.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Array Technologies Puts Finishing Touches On $675 Million IPO

Array was founded to develop integrated ground mounting systems including steel supports, electric motors and electronic controllers called single-axis trackers.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: MINISO Group Seeks $532 Million U.S. IPO

MINISO was founded to create a retail store network that sells stationery and gifts, cosmetics, toys, snacks, textiles, accessories, electronics and personal care products.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Spinal Elements Holdings Proposes Terms For $108 Million IPO

Spinal Elements was founded to design spinal medical devices and instruments that utilize less invasive surgical techniques.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: AMMO Starts $14 Million U.S. IPO Effort

AMMO was founded to design, produce and market ammunition and related casings to consumers and agencies in the U.S.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Wunong Net Technology Aims For $37 Million U.S. IPO

Wunong was founded to create a food marketplace website that sells agriculture products to a variety of end users such as consumers, restaurants, lodging facilities and others.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Codiak BioSciences Puts Finishing Touches On $83 Million IPO

Codiak Biosciences was founded in 2015 to develop new exosome-based allogeneic therapies.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Intelligent Living Application Group Pursues $19 Million U.S. IPO

Intelligent Living was founded to design, manufacture and sell mechanical locksets for indoors and outdoors as well as smart locks for the connected home market.

IPOStreet

IPO Calendar: October 5 - 9, 2020

Seven IPOs are now scheduled for the week of October 5 - 9, 2020. 25-day underwriter research quiet periods will end for ten companies. One firm will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expire.

IPOStreet