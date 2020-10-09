IPO Calendar: October 12 - 16, 2020

Five IPOs are scheduled for the week ending October 16, 2020. 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end for 15 companies. There are no scheduled 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expirations.

Monday, October 12

Quiet End:

Outset Medical, (OM), Medical Devices

Snowflake, (SNOW), Enterprise IT

StepStone, (STEP), Financial Services

Metacrine, (MTCR), Biopharma

JFrog, (FROG), Enterprise IT

Dyne Therapeutics, (DYN), Biopharma

Broadstone Net Lease, (BNL), REIT

Sumo Logic, (SUMO), Enterprise IT

American Well Corporation, (AMWL), Healthcare IT

Pactiv Evergreen, (PTVE), Consumer

Unity Software, (U), Digital Media

Athira Pharma, (ATHA), Biopharma

Vitru, (VTRU), EdTech

BioVie, (BIVI), Biopharma

COMPASS Pathways, (CMPS), Biopharma

Tuesday, October 13

IPO Price:

Codiak BioSciences, (CDAK), Biopharma, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Wednesday, October 14

IPO Price:

Array Technologies, (ARRY), Alternative Energy, $19.00 - $21.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

MINISO Group, (MNSO), Retail, $16.50 - $18.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Spinal Elements, (SPEL), Medical Devices, $13.00 - $15.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Thursday, October 15

No scheduled Activity

Friday, October 16

No scheduled Activity

Day to Day

IPO Price:

Praxis Precision Medicines, (PRAX), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

