IPO Calendar: October 12 - 16, 2020
IPOStreet
Five IPOs are scheduled for the week ending October 16, 2020. 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end for 15 companies. There are no scheduled 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expirations.
Monday, October 12
Quiet End:
Outset Medical, (OM), Medical Devices
Snowflake, (SNOW), Enterprise IT
StepStone, (STEP), Financial Services
Metacrine, (MTCR), Biopharma
JFrog, (FROG), Enterprise IT
Dyne Therapeutics, (DYN), Biopharma
Broadstone Net Lease, (BNL), REIT
Sumo Logic, (SUMO), Enterprise IT
American Well Corporation, (AMWL), Healthcare IT
Pactiv Evergreen, (PTVE), Consumer
Unity Software, (U), Digital Media
Athira Pharma, (ATHA), Biopharma
Vitru, (VTRU), EdTech
BioVie, (BIVI), Biopharma
COMPASS Pathways, (CMPS), Biopharma
Tuesday, October 13
IPO Price:
Codiak BioSciences, (CDAK), Biopharma, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Wednesday, October 14
IPO Price:
Array Technologies, (ARRY), Alternative Energy, $19.00 - $21.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
MINISO Group, (MNSO), Retail, $16.50 - $18.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Spinal Elements, (SPEL), Medical Devices, $13.00 - $15.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Thursday, October 15
- No scheduled Activity
Friday, October 16
- No scheduled Activity
Day to Day
IPO Price:
Praxis Precision Medicines, (PRAX), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)
