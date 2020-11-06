TheStreet
IPO Calendar: November 9 - 13, 2020

IPOStreet

There are two operating company IPOs and one blank check IPO scheduled to price for the week ended November 13, 2020. Nine firms are expected to have their 25-day underwriter research quiet period end. 180-day shareholder sale period lockup expirations will occur for two companies.

Monday, November 9

Quiet End:

Codiak BioSciences, (CDAK), Biopharma

Array Technologies, (ARRY), Alternative Energy

MINISO Group, (MNSO), Retail

Eargo, (EAR), Electronics

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, (TARS), Biopharma

Praxis Precision Medicines, (PRAX), Biopharma

Aligos Therapeutics, (ALGS), Biopharma

Tuesday, November 10

IPO Price:

Inhibikase Therapeutics, (IKT), Biopharma, $10.00 - $12.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It

Natural Order Acquisition, (NOACU), Blank Check, $10.00, No Opinion

Quiet End:

Kiromic BioPharma, (KRBP), Biopharma

Opthea, (OPT), Biopharma

Lockup Exp.:

China Liberal Education, (CLEU), Edtech

ADC Therapeutics, (ADCT), Biopharma

Wednesday, November 11

IPO Price:

IN8bio, (INAB), Biopharma, $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Thursday, November 12

  • No scheduled activity

Friday, November 13

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

_______________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

