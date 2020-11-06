IPO Calendar: November 9 - 13, 2020
There are two operating company IPOs and one blank check IPO scheduled to price for the week ended November 13, 2020. Nine firms are expected to have their 25-day underwriter research quiet period end. 180-day shareholder sale period lockup expirations will occur for two companies.
Monday, November 9
Quiet End:
Codiak BioSciences, (CDAK), Biopharma
Array Technologies, (ARRY), Alternative Energy
MINISO Group, (MNSO), Retail
Eargo, (EAR), Electronics
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, (TARS), Biopharma
Praxis Precision Medicines, (PRAX), Biopharma
Aligos Therapeutics, (ALGS), Biopharma
Tuesday, November 10
IPO Price:
Inhibikase Therapeutics, (IKT), Biopharma, $10.00 - $12.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It
Natural Order Acquisition, (NOACU), Blank Check, $10.00, No Opinion
Quiet End:
Kiromic BioPharma, (KRBP), Biopharma
Opthea, (OPT), Biopharma
Lockup Exp.:
China Liberal Education, (CLEU), Edtech
ADC Therapeutics, (ADCT), Biopharma
Wednesday, November 11
IPO Price:
IN8bio, (INAB), Biopharma, $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Thursday, November 12
- No scheduled activity
Friday, November 13
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
