IPO Calendar: November 2 - 6, 2020
Monday, November 2
Quiet End:
Presidio Property Trust, (SQFT), REIT
fuboTV, (FUBO), Entertainment
Aziyo Biologics, (AZYO), Biopharma
Kronos Bio, (KRON), Biopharma
Shattuck Labs, (STTK), Biopharma
Spruce Biosciences, (SPRB), Biopharma
Tuesday, November 3
Quiet End:
iHuman, (IH), Entertainment
Intrusion. (INTZ), Security
Lockup Exp.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, (AYLA), Biopharma
Kingsoft Cloud, (KC), Enterprise IT
Wednesday, November 4
- No scheduled activity
Thursday, November 5
- No scheduled activity
Friday, November 6
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
