IPO Calendar: November 2 - 6, 2020

Monday, November 2

Quiet End:

Presidio Property Trust, (SQFT), REIT

fuboTV, (FUBO), Entertainment

Aziyo Biologics, (AZYO), Biopharma

Kronos Bio, (KRON), Biopharma

Shattuck Labs, (STTK), Biopharma

Spruce Biosciences, (SPRB), Biopharma

Tuesday, November 3

Quiet End:

iHuman, (IH), Entertainment

Intrusion. (INTZ), Security

Lockup Exp.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, (AYLA), Biopharma

Kingsoft Cloud, (KC), Enterprise IT

Wednesday, November 4

  • No scheduled activity

Thursday, November 5

  • No scheduled activity

Friday, November 6

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

_______________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

IPO Preview: Ondas Holding Begins IPO Process Again

Sunnyvale, California-based Ondas Networks was founded in 2006 to provide wireless data radio technologies for IoT applications in the electric utilities, oil & gas, water, rail, transportation as well as government industries.

IPO Preview: NeoGames Begins $90 Million U.S. IPO Plan

Luxembourg-based NeoGames was founded to develop iLottery management software and games for state lotteries and other lottery operators.

IPO Preview: Sotera Health Files For U.S. IPO

Broadview Heights, Ohio-based Sotera was founded to provide end-to-end sterilization, microbiological and analytical testing services.

IPO Preview: Compass Therapeutics Begins $50 Million IPO Effort

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Compass was founded to develop antibody approaches to treating cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with existing approved drugs, including Her2+ breast cancer.

IPO Preview: Southeastern Grocers Files For U.S. IPO

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern was founded to develop a network of grocery supermarket stores in the U.S. states of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

IPO Preview: IN8bio Begins $86 Million IPO Rollout

IN8bio was founded to advance a pipeline of treatment options for glioblastoma [GBM] and acute leukemia using 'allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells.

IPO Preview: Telos Corporation Files For $242 Million U.S. IPO

Ashburn, Virginia-based Telos was founded to develop cybersecurity and information systems for federal and state government entities as well as for large enterprises.

IPO Preview: Aspire Real Estate Investors Seeks IPO Capital

Irvine, California-based Aspire was founded as a REIT to purchase an initial portfolio of nine multifamily projects and develop or acquire additional similar projects, with up to 30% of its portfolio being 'stabilized and value add properties for which we do not intend to undertake significant redevelopment work.'

IPO Calendar: October 26 - 30, 2020

14 IPOs are scheduled for the week ending October 30. 11 companies will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. The 180-day shareholder sale lockup period will expire for one operating firm.

IPO Launch: SQZ Biotechnologies Readies $75 Million IPO

Watertown, Massachusetts-based SQZ was founded to develop its Cell Squeeze technology that squeezes cells 'through a microfluidic chip, temporarily opening the cell membrane and enabling biologic material of interest, or cargo, to diffuse into the cell.'

