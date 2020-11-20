IPO Calendar: November 23 - 27, 2020

TheStreet
One operating company IPO is scheduled for the week ending November 27. U.S. capital markets will close on Thursday, November 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Nine firms will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods will expire for two companies.

Monday, November 23

IPO Price:

Ozon Holdings, (OZON), Ecommerce, $22.50 - $27.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Quiet End:

Gatos Silver, (GATO), Mining

Biodesix, (BDSX), Healthcare IT

MediaAlpha, (MAX), Digital Media

Root, (ROOT), InsurTech

Absolute Software, (ABST), Enterprise IT

Leslie's, (LESL), Consumer

Galecto, (GLTO), Biopharma

Allegro Microsystems, (ALGM), Electronics

Atea Pharmaceuticals, (AVIR), Biopharma

Tuesday, November 24

Lockup Exp.:

SQZ Biotechnologies, (SQZ), Biopharma

Lufax Holding, (LU), Fintech

Wednesday, November 25

  • No scheduled activity

Thursday, November 26

  • Thanksgiving Holiday - U.S. Markets Closed

Friday, November 27

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

_______________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

