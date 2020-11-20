IPO Calendar: November 23 - 27, 2020
IPOStreet
One operating company IPO is scheduled for the week ending November 27. U.S. capital markets will close on Thursday, November 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Nine firms will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods will expire for two companies.
Monday, November 23
IPO Price:
Ozon Holdings, (OZON), Ecommerce, $22.50 - $27.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Quiet End:
Gatos Silver, (GATO), Mining
Biodesix, (BDSX), Healthcare IT
MediaAlpha, (MAX), Digital Media
Root, (ROOT), InsurTech
Absolute Software, (ABST), Enterprise IT
Leslie's, (LESL), Consumer
Galecto, (GLTO), Biopharma
Allegro Microsystems, (ALGM), Electronics
Atea Pharmaceuticals, (AVIR), Biopharma
Tuesday, November 24
Lockup Exp.:
SQZ Biotechnologies, (SQZ), Biopharma
Lufax Holding, (LU), Fintech
Wednesday, November 25
- No scheduled activity
Thursday, November 26
- Thanksgiving Holiday - U.S. Markets Closed
Friday, November 27
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:
_______________________________________
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)
To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" button.