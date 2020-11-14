IPO Calendar: November 16 - 20, 2020

Six IPOs are scheduled on U.S. markets for the week ending November 20, 2020. The 25-day underwriter research Quiet Period ends for six companies. Two operating firms will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods expire.

Monday, November 16

IPO Price:

Aspire R.E. Investors, (ASPI), REIT, $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Quiet End:

MingZhu Logistics, (YGMZ), Transportation

Datto Holding, (MSP), Enterprise IT

McAfee, (MCFE), Security

Abcam, (ABCM), Healthcare IT

Guild Holdings, (GHLD), Financial Services

Foghorn Therapeutics, (FHTX), Biopharma

Lockup Exp.:

SelectQuote, (SLQT), InsurTech

Tuesday, November 17

Lockup Exp.:

Inari Medical, (NARI), Medical Devices

Wednesday, November 18

IPO Price:

NeoGames, (NGMS), Software, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Thursday, November 19

IPO Price:

Maravai LifeSciences, (MRVI), Healthcare IT, $24.00 - $27.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Sotera Health, (SHC), Healthcare IT, $20.00 - $23.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Telos Corp., (TLS), Security, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Yatsen Holding, (YSG), Consumer, $8.50 - $10.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Friday, November 20

No scheduled activity

Day to Day

No scheduled activity

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

