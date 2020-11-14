IPO Calendar: November 16 - 20, 2020
Six IPOs are scheduled on U.S. markets for the week ending November 20, 2020. The 25-day underwriter research Quiet Period ends for six companies. Two operating firms will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods expire.
Monday, November 16
IPO Price:
Aspire R.E. Investors, (ASPI), REIT, $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Quiet End:
MingZhu Logistics, (YGMZ), Transportation
Datto Holding, (MSP), Enterprise IT
McAfee, (MCFE), Security
Abcam, (ABCM), Healthcare IT
Guild Holdings, (GHLD), Financial Services
Foghorn Therapeutics, (FHTX), Biopharma
Lockup Exp.:
SelectQuote, (SLQT), InsurTech
Tuesday, November 17
Lockup Exp.:
Inari Medical, (NARI), Medical Devices
Wednesday, November 18
IPO Price:
NeoGames, (NGMS), Software, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Thursday, November 19
IPO Price:
Maravai LifeSciences, (MRVI), Healthcare IT, $24.00 - $27.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Sotera Health, (SHC), Healthcare IT, $20.00 - $23.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Telos Corp., (TLS), Security, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Yatsen Holding, (YSG), Consumer, $8.50 - $10.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Friday, November 20
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)
