IPO Calendar: Nov. 30 - Dec. 4, 2020
IPOStreet
There are no operating company IPOs scheduled for the week ending December 4, 2020, although some may be added at the beginning of the week. Five companies will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods expire. There are no 25-day underwriter research quiet periods ending during the coming week.
Monday, November 30
- No scheduled activity
Tuesday, December 1
Lockup Exp.:
Shift4 Payments, (FOUR), Fintech
Applied Molecular Transport, (AMTI), Biopharma
Dada Nexus, (DADA), Transportation
Wednesday, December 2
Lockup Exp.:
Calliditas Therapeutics, (CALT), Biopharma
Legend Biotech, (LEGN), Biopharma
Thursday, December 3
- No scheduled activity
Friday, December 4
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:
_______________________________________________________
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.)
To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" button.