IPO Calendar: Nov. 30 - Dec. 4, 2020

There are no operating company IPOs scheduled for the week ending December 4, 2020, although some may be added at the beginning of the week. Five companies will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods expire. There are no 25-day underwriter research quiet periods ending during the coming week.

Monday, November 30

No scheduled activity

Tuesday, December 1

Lockup Exp.:

Shift4 Payments, (FOUR), Fintech

Applied Molecular Transport, (AMTI), Biopharma

Dada Nexus, (DADA), Transportation

Wednesday, December 2

Lockup Exp.:

Calliditas Therapeutics, (CALT), Biopharma

Legend Biotech, (LEGN), Biopharma

Thursday, December 3

No scheduled activity

Friday, December 4

No scheduled activity

Day to Day

No scheduled activity

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

