TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

IPO Calendar: Nov. 30 - Dec. 4, 2020

IPOStreet

There are no operating company IPOs scheduled for the week ending December 4, 2020, although some may be added at the beginning of the week. Five companies will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods expire. There are no 25-day underwriter research quiet periods ending during the coming week.

Monday, November 30

  • No scheduled activity

Tuesday, December 1

Lockup Exp.:

Shift4 Payments, (FOUR), Fintech

Applied Molecular Transport, (AMTI), Biopharma

Dada Nexus, (DADA), Transportation

Wednesday, December 2

Lockup Exp.:

Calliditas Therapeutics, (CALT), Biopharma

Legend Biotech, (LEGN), Biopharma

Thursday, December 3

  • No scheduled activity

Friday, December 4

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

ipoop11.27.20

_______________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.)

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" button.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IPO Launch: Jowell Global Seeks U.S. IPO For Expansion Plans

Shanghai, China-based Jowell was founded to develop a membership-based online platform to sell products directly to consumers as well as facilitate third parties to operate their own online stores.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Huadi International Group Proposes Terms For U.S. IPO

Wenzhou, China-based Huadi was founded to design and manufacture steel pipe and related products for use in a variety of end markets and in over twenty countries worldwide.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Kinnate Biopharma Commences $100 Million IPO

The firm is developing treatments for various cancers using a kinase inhibitory approach.

IPOStreet

XP Powers Through Difficult Year With Growth And Grander Ambitions

São Paulo, Brazil-based XP was founded in 2015 and provides debt financial services through its operating channels, branded as XP, Rico and Clear, which operate as a debt marketplace -- offering services of both XP’s partners and its competitors.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: C3.ai Files For $100 Million U.S. IPO

Redwood City, California-based C3 was founded to develop a suite of machine learning software capabilities to help businesses make better decisions and optimize their operations and strategic activities.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: BioAtla Begins $100 Million IPO Effort

San Diego, California-based BioAtla was founded to develop conditionally active biologics that 'exploit characteristic pH differences between the tumor microenvironment and healthy tissue.'

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: 17 Education & Technology Group Begins U.S. IPO Process

Beijing, China-based 17 Education was founded to develop an innovative hybrid offline-online model for K-12 students in China.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Virpax Pharmaceuticals Proposes Terms For $15 Million IPO

West Chester, Pennsylvania-based Virpax was founded to create new formulations for the use of existing, approved drugs for various forms of pain management applications.

IPOStreet

IPO Calendar: November 23 - 27, 2020

One operating company IPO is scheduled for the week ending November 27. U.S. capital markets will close on Thursday, November 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Nine firms will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods will expire for two companies.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: PubMatic Files For $75 Million IPO

Redwood City, California-based PubMatic was founded to enable real-time programmatic advertising transactions via its specialized purpose-built advertising database and delivery infrastructure.

IPOStreet