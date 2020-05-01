IPO Calendar: May 4 - 8
Monday, May 4
IPO Price: GAN Limited (GAN) Software
Quiet End Keros Therapeutics (KROS) Biopharma
Lockup Exp. Merida Merger (MCMJ) Blank Check
Lockup Exp. Q&K International (QK) Internet
Lockup Exp. Silvergate Capital (SI) Financial Svcs.
Lockup Exp. Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) Biopharma
Tuesday, May 5
Lockup Exp. Centogene (OTC:CNTG) Biopharma
Lockup Exp. CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) Biopharma
Lockup Exp. Stable Road Acquisition (SRACU) Blank Check
Lockup Exp. Ecmoho (MOHO) Consumer
Lockup Exp. TELA Bio (TELA) Biopharma
Wednesday, May 6
Lockup Exp. 36Kr Holdings (KRKR) Digital Media
Thursday, May 7
No scheduled activity
Friday, May 8
No scheduled activity
Day to Day
No scheduled activity
Terms
IPO Price: Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End: End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.: End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.