Monday, May 4

IPO Price: GAN Limited (GAN) Software

Quiet End Keros Therapeutics (KROS) Biopharma

Lockup Exp. Merida Merger (MCMJ) Blank Check

Lockup Exp. Q & K International (QK) Internet

Lockup Exp. Silvergate Capital (SI) Financial Svcs.

Lockup Exp. Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) Biopharma

Tuesday, May 5

Lockup Exp. Centogene (OTC:CNTG) Biopharma

Lockup Exp. CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) Biopharma

Lockup Exp. Stable Road Acquisition (SRACU) Blank Check

Lockup Exp. Ecmoho (MOHO) Consumer

Lockup Exp. TELA Bio (TELA) Biopharma

Wednesday, May 6

Lockup Exp. 36Kr Holdings (KRKR) Digital Media

Thursday, May 7

No scheduled activity

Friday, May 8

No scheduled activity

Day to Day

No scheduled activity

Terms

IPO Price: Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End: End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.: End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.