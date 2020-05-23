IPO Calendar: May 25 - 29
Monday, May 25
Quiet End:
- Fortress Value Acquisition, (FVAC.U), Blank Check
Lockup Exp:
- Alussa Energy Acquisition, (ALUS.U), Blank Check
Tuesday, May 26
Quiet End:
- Lyra Therapeutics, (LYRA), Biopharma
- Collective Growth Corp., (CGROU), Blank Check
Wednesday, May 27
- No scheduled activity
Thursday, May 28
- No scheduled activity
Friday, May 29
Quiet End:
- GAN Limited, (GAN), Software
Day to Day
IPO Price:
- NuZee, (NUZE), Consumer
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.