IPO Calendar: May 25 - 29

Monday, May 25

Quiet End:

  • Fortress Value Acquisition, (FVAC.U), Blank Check

Lockup Exp:

  • Alussa Energy Acquisition, (ALUS.U), Blank Check

Tuesday, May 26

Quiet End:

  • Lyra Therapeutics, (LYRA), Biopharma
  • Collective Growth Corp.,  (CGROU), Blank Check

Wednesday, May 27

  • No scheduled activity

Thursday, May 28

  • No scheduled activity

Friday, May 29

Quiet End:

  • GAN Limited, (GAN), Software

Day to Day

IPO Price:

  • NuZee, (NUZE), Consumer

______________________________________________________________

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

ipoopinion5.22.2020

_____________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Post-IPO Review: Blue Hat Interactive Finally Files 2019 Annual Report

BHAT finally filed its delayed 2019 annual report with positive 2019 results in revenue growth and net income.

IPOStreet

Post-IPO Review: Wanda Sports Group Slims Down

The firm provides a range of sports events and related marketing services worldwide.

IPOStreet

Post-IPO Review: ProSight Global Touts Limited Pandemic Policy Exposure

PROS management has done well to limit the Covid19 pandemic’s downside from aspects of its business within its control.

IPOStreet

Post-IPO Review: Castle Biosciences Grows Despite Pandemic's Effects

CSTL has grown revenue and gross profit at an impressive trajectory and the firm expects to launch its next predictive skin cancer test by the end of 2020.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Vroom Begins Drive Toward IPO

VRM is well-positioned to take advantage of a potential large shift in consumer buying behavior toward online marketplaces in a post-pandemic economic environment.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Applied Molecular Transport Starts U.S. IPO Effort

AMTI has produced very promising improvement in limiting the toxicity of treatment of ulcerative colitis.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Legend Biotech Seeks U.S. IPO

Legend Biotech is spinning out from parent firm GenScript Biotech to pursue treatments in CAR T cell therapies for multiple myeloma.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Calliditas Therapeutics Starts U.S. IPO Effort

The company is developing drug treatments for kidney and liver disease conditions.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Inari Medical Prepares For $110 Million IPO

NARI has produced impressive revenue growth and net profit as it plans to use most of the IPO proceeds for additional R&D efforts, presumably to expand its addressable market.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: SelectQuote Proposes Terms For $450 Million IPO

SLQT is a strong competitor to EverQuote, its revenue growth is accelerating and the firm is producing positive pro forma earnings.

IPOStreet