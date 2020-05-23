IPO Calendar: May 25 - 29

Monday, May 25

Quiet End:

Fortress Value Acquisition, (FVAC.U), Blank Check

Lockup Exp:

Alussa Energy Acquisition, (ALUS.U), Blank Check

Tuesday, May 26

Quiet End:

Lyra Therapeutics, (LYRA), Biopharma

Collective Growth Corp., (CGROU), Blank Check

Wednesday, May 27

No scheduled activity

Thursday, May 28

No scheduled activity

Friday, May 29

Quiet End:

GAN Limited, (GAN), Software

Day to Day

IPO Price:

NuZee, (NUZE), Consumer

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.