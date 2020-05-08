IPOs on TheStreet
IPO Calendar: May 11 - 15

IPOStreet

Monday, May 11

Lockup Exp.:

YayYo, OTC-YAYO, Transportation

Tuesday, May 12

  • No scheduled activity

Wednesday, May 13

  • No scheduled activity

Thursday, May 14

  • No scheduled activity

Friday, May 15

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

IPO Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

ipoop5820

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the company's IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Comments

