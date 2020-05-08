IPO Calendar: May 11 - 15
Monday, May 11
Lockup Exp.:
YayYo, OTC-YAYO, Transportation
Tuesday, May 12
- No scheduled activity
Wednesday, May 13
- No scheduled activity
Thursday, May 14
- No scheduled activity
Friday, May 15
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
IPO Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the company's IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.