IPO Calendar: June 8 - 12

Monday, June 8

IPO Price:

UCloudlink, (UCL), Mobile, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read

Lockup Expirations:

XP, (XP), Financial Services

LIV Capital Acquisition, (LIVKU), Blank Check

Bill.com, (BILL), Enterprise IT

Tuesday, June 9

Lockup Expirations:

EHang, (EH), Transportation

Sprout Social, (SPT), Digital Media

OneConnect Financial Technologies, OCFT, Fintech

Healthcare Merger Corp., (HCCOU), Blank Check

Wednesday, June 10

IPO Price:

Lantern Pharma, (LTRN), Biopharma, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read

Vroom, (VRM), Ecommerce, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read

Thursday, June 11

IPO Price:

Burning Rock Biotech, (BNR), Biopharma, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: Pending

Friday, June 12

No scheduled activity

Day to Day

No scheduled activity

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Expirations

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.