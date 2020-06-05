IPO Calendar: June 8 - 12
Monday, June 8
IPO Price:
UCloudlink, (UCL), Mobile, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read
Lockup Expirations:
XP, (XP), Financial Services
LIV Capital Acquisition, (LIVKU), Blank Check
Bill.com, (BILL), Enterprise IT
Tuesday, June 9
Lockup Expirations:
EHang, (EH), Transportation
Sprout Social, (SPT), Digital Media
OneConnect Financial Technologies, OCFT, Fintech
Healthcare Merger Corp., (HCCOU), Blank Check
Wednesday, June 10
IPO Price:
Lantern Pharma, (LTRN), Biopharma, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read
Vroom, (VRM), Ecommerce, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read
Thursday, June 11
IPO Price:
Burning Rock Biotech, (BNR), Biopharma, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: Pending
Friday, June 12
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
_____________________________________________________________
IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:
_____________________________________________________________
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Expirations
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.