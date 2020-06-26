IPO Calendar: June 29 - July 3, 2020

Monday, June 29

Quiet End:

Pliant Therapeutics, (PLRX), Biopharma

Warner Music Group, (WMG), Entertainment

ZoomInfo Technologies, (ZI), Enterprise IT

Shift4 Payments, (FOUR), Fintech

Mountain Crest Acquisition, (MCACU), Blank Check

Applied Molecular Transport, (AMTI), Biopharma

Dada Nexus, (DADA), Transportation

Tuesday, June 30

IPO Price:

DoubleDown Interactive, (DDI), Digital Media, $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read

Dun & Bradstreet, (DNB), Enterprise IT, $19.00 - $21.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read

Quiet End:

Calliditas Therapeutics, (CALT), Biopharma

Legend Biotech, (LEGN), Biopharma

ARYA Sciences Acq. II, (ARYBU), Blank Check

Wednesday, July 1

IPO Price:

Accolade, (ACCD), Healthcare IT, $19.00 - $21.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read

Lemonade, (LMND), InsurTech, $23.00 - $26.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read

Thursday, July 2

No scheduled activity

Friday, July 3

No scheduled activity

Day to Day

No scheduled activity

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

