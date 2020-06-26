IPO Calendar: June 29 - July 3, 2020
IPOStreet
Monday, June 29
Quiet End:
Pliant Therapeutics, (PLRX), Biopharma
Warner Music Group, (WMG), Entertainment
ZoomInfo Technologies, (ZI), Enterprise IT
Shift4 Payments, (FOUR), Fintech
Mountain Crest Acquisition, (MCACU), Blank Check
Applied Molecular Transport, (AMTI), Biopharma
Dada Nexus, (DADA), Transportation
Tuesday, June 30
IPO Price:
DoubleDown Interactive, (DDI), Digital Media, $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read
Dun & Bradstreet, (DNB), Enterprise IT, $19.00 - $21.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: BUY - Read
Quiet End:
Calliditas Therapeutics, (CALT), Biopharma
Legend Biotech, (LEGN), Biopharma
ARYA Sciences Acq. II, (ARYBU), Blank Check
Wednesday, July 1
IPO Price:
Accolade, (ACCD), Healthcare IT, $19.00 - $21.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read
Lemonade, (LMND), InsurTech, $23.00 - $26.00, IPOs On The Street Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read
Thursday, July 2
- No scheduled activity
Friday, July 3
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
______________________________________________________________
IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:
_____________________________________________________________
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)
-----
