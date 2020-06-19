IPO Calendar: June 22 - 26, 2020

IPOs on TheStreet
Monday, June 22

IPO Price:

Brilliant Acquisition, (BRLIU), Blank Check, $10.00

Quiet End:

Trasimene Acquisition, (WPF.U), Blank Check

Tuesday, June 23

  • No scheduled activity

Wednesday, June 24

  • No scheduled activity

Thursday, June 25

IPO Price:

Albertsons Cos., (ACI), Consumer Retail, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read

Agora, (API), Enterprise IT, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Coverage: Read

Ebang Int'l, (EBON), Semiconductors, $4.50 - $6.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read

Friday, June 26

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

