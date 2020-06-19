IPO Calendar: June 22 - 26, 2020

Monday, June 22

IPO Price:

Brilliant Acquisition, (BRLIU), Blank Check, $10.00

Quiet End:

Trasimene Acquisition, (WPF.U), Blank Check

Tuesday, June 23

No scheduled activity

Wednesday, June 24

No scheduled activity

Thursday, June 25

IPO Price:

Albertsons Cos., (ACI), Consumer Retail, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read

Agora, (API), Enterprise IT, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Coverage: Read

Ebang Int'l, (EBON), Semiconductors, $4.50 - $6.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read

Friday, June 26

No scheduled activity

Day to Day

No scheduled activity

_____________________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

