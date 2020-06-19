IPO Calendar: June 22 - 26, 2020
Monday, June 22
IPO Price:
Brilliant Acquisition, (BRLIU), Blank Check, $10.00
Quiet End:
Trasimene Acquisition, (WPF.U), Blank Check
Tuesday, June 23
- No scheduled activity
Wednesday, June 24
- No scheduled activity
Thursday, June 25
IPO Price:
Albertsons Cos., (ACI), Consumer Retail, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read
Agora, (API), Enterprise IT, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Coverage: Read
Ebang Int'l, (EBON), Semiconductors, $4.50 - $6.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read
Friday, June 26
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
