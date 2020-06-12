IPO Calendar: June 15 - 19, 2020

Monday, June 15

IPO Price:

Royalty Pharma (RPRX), Biopharma, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read, $25.00 - $28.00

Quiet End:

B. Riley Principal Merger II, (BMRG.U), Blank Check

SelectQuote, (SLQT), InsurTech

Longview Acquisition, (LGVW.U), Blank Check

Inari Medical, (NARI), Medical Devices

Tuesday, June 16

Lockup Exp.:

Monopar Therapeutics, (MNPR), Biopharma

Indonesia Energy, (INDO), Energy

Wednesday, June 17

No scheduled activity

Thursday, June 18

No scheduled activity

Friday, June 19

No scheduled activity

Day to Day

No scheduled activity

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)