IPO Calendar: June 15 - 19, 2020
IPOStreet
Monday, June 15
IPO Price:
Royalty Pharma (RPRX), Biopharma, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read, $25.00 - $28.00
Quiet End:
B. Riley Principal Merger II, (BMRG.U), Blank Check
SelectQuote, (SLQT), InsurTech
Longview Acquisition, (LGVW.U), Blank Check
Inari Medical, (NARI), Medical Devices
Tuesday, June 16
Lockup Exp.:
Monopar Therapeutics, (MNPR), Biopharma
Indonesia Energy, (INDO), Energy
Wednesday, June 17
- No scheduled activity
Thursday, June 18
- No scheduled activity
Friday, June 19
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
_____________________________________________________________
IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:
_____________________________________________________________
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)