IPO Calendar: June 1 - 5, 2020
Monday, June 1
Quiet End:
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, (AYLA), Biopharma
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, (KC), Enterprise IT
Lockup Exp:
LMO Automotive, (LMPX), Ecommerce
Tuesday, June 2
IPO Price:
Pliant Therapeutics, (PLRX), Biopharma, $14.00 - $16.00, BUY Opinion - Read
Warner Music Group, (WMG), Entertainment, $23.00 - $26.00, BUY Opinion- Read
Wednesday, June 3
IPO Price:
ZoomInfo Technologies, (ZI), Enterprise IT, $16.00 - $18.00, BUY Opinion- Read
Thursday, June 4
IPO Price:
Legend Biotech, (LEGN), Biopharma, $18.00 - $20.00, BUY Opinion - Read
Friday, June 5
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.