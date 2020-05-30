IPOs on TheStreet
IPO Calendar: June 1 - 5, 2020

Monday, June 1

Quiet End:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, (AYLA), Biopharma

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, (KC), Enterprise IT

Lockup Exp:

LMO Automotive, (LMPX), Ecommerce

Tuesday, June 2

IPO Price:

Pliant Therapeutics, (PLRX), Biopharma, $14.00 - $16.00, BUY Opinion - Read

Warner Music Group, (WMG), Entertainment, $23.00 - $26.00, BUY Opinion- Read

Wednesday, June 3

IPO Price:

ZoomInfo Technologies, (ZI), Enterprise IT, $16.00 - $18.00, BUY Opinion- Read

Thursday, June 4

IPO Price:

Legend Biotech, (LEGN), Biopharma, $18.00 - $20.00, BUY Opinion - Read

Friday, June 5

  • No scheduled activity

_________________________________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

