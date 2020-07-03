IPOs on TheStreet
IPO Calendar: July 6 - 10, 2020

Monday, July 6

Quiet End:

Vroom, (VRM), Ecommerce

Hudson Executive Investment, (HECCU), Blank Check

UCloudlink, (UCL), Mobile

Lantern Pharma, (LTRN), Biopharma

Generation Bio, (GBIO), Biopharma

The AZEK Company, (AZEK), Consumer

Avidity Biosciences, (RNA), Biopharma

Tuesday, July 7

IPO Price:

BlueCity Holdings, (BLCT), Internet, $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read

Quiet End:

Vaxcyte, (PCVX), Biopharma

Burning Rock Biotech, (BNR), Healthcare IT

Wednesday, July 8

  • No scheduled activity

Thursday, July 9

  • No scheduled activity

Friday, July 10

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

IPO Price:

Nkarta, (NKTX), Biopharma, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read

Quhuo, (QH), Transportation, $9.00 - $11.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

ipoperformance7.3.20

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

