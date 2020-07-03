IPO Calendar: July 6 - 10, 2020
Monday, July 6
Quiet End:
Vroom, (VRM), Ecommerce
Hudson Executive Investment, (HECCU), Blank Check
UCloudlink, (UCL), Mobile
Lantern Pharma, (LTRN), Biopharma
Generation Bio, (GBIO), Biopharma
The AZEK Company, (AZEK), Consumer
Avidity Biosciences, (RNA), Biopharma
Tuesday, July 7
IPO Price:
BlueCity Holdings, (BLCT), Internet, $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read
Quiet End:
Vaxcyte, (PCVX), Biopharma
Burning Rock Biotech, (BNR), Healthcare IT
Wednesday, July 8
- No scheduled activity
Thursday, July 9
- No scheduled activity
Friday, July 10
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
IPO Price:
Nkarta, (NKTX), Biopharma, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read
Quhuo, (QH), Transportation, $9.00 - $11.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
