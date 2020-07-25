IPO Calendar: July 27 - 31, 2020

Monday, July 27

Quiet End:

GS Acquisition Holdings II, (GSAH.U), Blank Check

Dun & Bradstreet, (DNB), Enterprise IT

Panacea Acquisition, (PANA.U), Blank Check

Lemonade. (LMND), InsurTech

Accolade, (ACCD), Healthcare IT

Lockup Exp.:

Annovis Bio(ANVS), Biopharma

AnPac Bio-Medical Science, (ANPC), Healthcare IT

Tuesday, July 28

IPO Price:

Vertex, (VERX), FinTech, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: Pending

Lockup Exp:

Black Diamond Therapeutics, (BDTX), Biopharma

Wednesday, July 29

IPO Price:

Ace Convergence Acq., (ACEV.U), Blank Check, $10.00, No Opinion

AlloVir, (ALVR), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Lockup Exp.

Reynolds Consumer Products, (REYN), Consumer

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, (ARQT), Biopharma

1Life Healthcare, (ONEM), Healthcare Services

Thursday, July 30

IPO Price:

Li Auto, (LI), Transportation, $8.00 - $10.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Vital Farms, (VITL), Consumer, $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: Pending

PaxMedica, (PXMD), Biopharma, $5.50 - $6.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It

Presidio Property Trust, (SQFT), REIT, $5.00 - $7.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It

Vasta Platform, (VSTA), Edtech, $15.50 - $17.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: Pending

Friday, July 31

No scheduled activity

Day to Day

IPO Price:

Fathom Holdings, (FTHM), Real Estate, $7.00 - $9.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

1847 Goedeker, (GOED), E-commerce, $9.00 - $11.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

