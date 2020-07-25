IPO Calendar: July 27 - 31, 2020
Monday, July 27
Quiet End:
GS Acquisition Holdings II, (GSAH.U), Blank Check
Dun & Bradstreet, (DNB), Enterprise IT
Panacea Acquisition, (PANA.U), Blank Check
Lemonade. (LMND), InsurTech
Accolade, (ACCD), Healthcare IT
Lockup Exp.:
Annovis Bio(ANVS), Biopharma
AnPac Bio-Medical Science, (ANPC), Healthcare IT
Tuesday, July 28
IPO Price:
Vertex, (VERX), FinTech, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: Pending
Lockup Exp:
Black Diamond Therapeutics, (BDTX), Biopharma
Wednesday, July 29
IPO Price:
Ace Convergence Acq., (ACEV.U), Blank Check, $10.00, No Opinion
AlloVir, (ALVR), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Lockup Exp.
Reynolds Consumer Products, (REYN), Consumer
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, (ARQT), Biopharma
1Life Healthcare, (ONEM), Healthcare Services
Thursday, July 30
IPO Price:
Li Auto, (LI), Transportation, $8.00 - $10.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Vital Farms, (VITL), Consumer, $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: Pending
PaxMedica, (PXMD), Biopharma, $5.50 - $6.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It
Presidio Property Trust, (SQFT), REIT, $5.00 - $7.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It
Vasta Platform, (VSTA), Edtech, $15.50 - $17.50, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: Pending
Friday, July 31
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
IPO Price:
Fathom Holdings, (FTHM), Real Estate, $7.00 - $9.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
1847 Goedeker, (GOED), E-commerce, $9.00 - $11.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: AVOID - Read It
IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)
