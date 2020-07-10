IPO Calendar: July 13 - 17, 2020
Monday, July 13
IPO Price:
PTK Acquisition, (PTK.U), Blank Check, $10.00
nCino, (NCNO), FinTech, $28.00 - $29.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read
Quiet End:
Royalty Pharma, (RPRX), Biopharma
Trebia Acquisition, (TREB.U), Blank Check
Forma Therapeutics, (FMTX), Biopharma
Genetron Holdings, (GTH), Healthcare IT
Repare Therapeutics, (RPTX), Biopharma
Tuesday, July 14
IPO Price:
GoHealth, (GOCO), Healthcare IT, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read
Harbor Custom Dev., (HCDI), Real Estate, $6.00 - $8.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read
Quiet End:
Progenity, (PROG), Healthcare IT
Lockup Exp.:
Velocity Financial, (VEL), Financial Services
Lizhi, (LIZI), Digital Media
I-Mab, (IMAB), Biopharma
Wednesday, July 15
IPO Price:
Relay Therapeutics, (RLAY), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read
Trean Insurance Group, (TIG), Insurance, $13.00 - $15.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read
Lockup Exp.:
Phoenix Tree Holdings, (DNK), Real Estate
Thursday, July 16
- No scheduled activity
Friday, July 17
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
