IPO Calendar: July 13 - 17, 2020

Monday, July 13

IPO Price:

PTK Acquisition, (PTK.U), Blank Check, $10.00

nCino, (NCNO), FinTech, $28.00 - $29.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read

Quiet End:

Royalty Pharma, (RPRX), Biopharma

Trebia Acquisition, (TREB.U), Blank Check

Forma Therapeutics, (FMTX), Biopharma

Genetron Holdings, (GTH), Healthcare IT

Repare Therapeutics, (RPTX), Biopharma

Tuesday, July 14

IPO Price:

GoHealth, (GOCO), Healthcare IT, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read

Harbor Custom Dev., (HCDI), Real Estate, $6.00 - $8.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read

Quiet End:

Progenity, (PROG), Healthcare IT

Lockup Exp.:

Velocity Financial, (VEL), Financial Services

Lizhi, (LIZI), Digital Media

I-Mab, (IMAB), Biopharma

Wednesday, July 15

IPO Price:

Relay Therapeutics, (RLAY), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read

Trean Insurance Group, (TIG), Insurance, $13.00 - $15.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read

Lockup Exp.:

Phoenix Tree Holdings, (DNK), Real Estate

Thursday, July 16

  • No scheduled activity

Friday, July 17

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

ipoopinion7.10.20

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

