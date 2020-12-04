IPO Calendar: December 7 - 11, 2020

TheStreet
There are six operating company IPOs scheduled for the week ending December 11, 2020. Eight companies are expected to see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods expire. There are no scheduled underwriter research 25-day quiet period endings.

Monday, December 7

Lockup Exp.:

Vroom, (VRM), Ecommerce

UCloudlink, (UCL), Mobile

Tuesday, December 8

IPO Price:

C3.ai, (AI), Enterprise IT, $31.00 - $34.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

DoorDash, (DASH), Transportation, $90.00 - $95.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

PubMatic, (PUBM), Advertising, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Lockup Exp.:

Lantern Pharma, (LTRN), Biopharma

Generation Bio, (GBIO), Biopharma

The AZEK Company, (AZEK), Consumer

Avidity Biosciences, (RNA), Biopharma

Wednesday, December 9

IPO Price:

Airbnb, (ABNB), Consumer, $44.00 - $50.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Hydrofarm Holdings, (HYFM), Agtech, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Lockup Exp.:

Vaxcyte, (PCVX), Biopharma

Burning Rock Biotech, (BNR), Biopharma

Thursday, December 10

IPO Price:

Certara , (CERT), Healthcare IT, $19.00 - $22.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Friday, December 11

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

12.4.2020ipoop

_______________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price:

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End:

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.:

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.)

