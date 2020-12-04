IPO Calendar: December 7 - 11, 2020
There are six operating company IPOs scheduled for the week ending December 11, 2020. Eight companies are expected to see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods expire. There are no scheduled underwriter research 25-day quiet period endings.
Monday, December 7
Lockup Exp.:
Vroom, (VRM), Ecommerce
UCloudlink, (UCL), Mobile
Tuesday, December 8
IPO Price:
C3.ai, (AI), Enterprise IT, $31.00 - $34.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
DoorDash, (DASH), Transportation, $90.00 - $95.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
PubMatic, (PUBM), Advertising, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Lockup Exp.:
Lantern Pharma, (LTRN), Biopharma
Generation Bio, (GBIO), Biopharma
The AZEK Company, (AZEK), Consumer
Avidity Biosciences, (RNA), Biopharma
Wednesday, December 9
IPO Price:
Airbnb, (ABNB), Consumer, $44.00 - $50.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Hydrofarm Holdings, (HYFM), Agtech, $14.00 - $16.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Lockup Exp.:
Vaxcyte, (PCVX), Biopharma
Burning Rock Biotech, (BNR), Biopharma
Thursday, December 10
IPO Price:
Certara , (CERT), Healthcare IT, $19.00 - $22.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Friday, December 11
- No scheduled activity
IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:
Terms
IPO Price:
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End:
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.:
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
