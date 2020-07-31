IPO Calendar: August 3 - 7, 2020

Monday, August 3

Quiet End:

Therapeutics Acquisition , (TXAC), Blank Check

BlueCity Holdings , (BLCT), Internet

Poseida Therapeutics, (PSTX), Biopharma

Lockup Exp. :

PPD , (PPD) , Healthcare IT

Casper Sleep, (CSPR), Consumer

Tuesday, August 4

IPO Price:

BigCommerce, (BIGC), Ecommerce, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Rackspace Technology, (RXT), Enterprise IT, $21.00 - $24.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Quiet End:

Inventiva S.A. , (IVA), Biopharma

Nkarta , (NKTX), Biopharma

Quhuo , (QH), Consumer

Lockup Exp.:

Schrodinger , (SDGR), Healthcare IT

Professional Holding , (OTC:PFHD), Financial Svcs.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, (NREF), REIT

Beam Therapeutics , (BEAM), Biopharma

Wednesday, August 5

IPO Price:

Acutus Medical , (AFIB), Medical Devices, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Oak Street Health , (OSH), Healthcare Svcs., $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Rocket Companies , (RKT), FinTech, $20.00 - $22.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Lockup Exp.:

OneWater Marine , (ONEM), Consumer

Thursday, August 6

IPO Price:

IBEX Limited, (IBEX), Outsourcing, $20.00 - $22.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Friday, August 7

Quiet End:

nCino, (NCNO), FinTech

Day to Day

IPO Price:

Harbor Custom Development, (HCD), Real Estate, $6.00 - $8.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Vista Media Acquisition, (VMACU), Blank Check, $10.00, Opinion: N/A

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

