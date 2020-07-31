IPOs on TheStreet
Top Stories
News

IPO Calendar: August 3 - 7, 2020

IPOStreet

Monday, August 3

Quiet End: 

Therapeutics Acquisition , (TXAC), Blank Check 

BlueCity Holdings ,  (BLCT), Internet 

Poseida Therapeutics, (PSTX), Biopharma 

Lockup Exp. :

PPD , (PPD) , Healthcare IT 

Casper Sleep, (CSPR), Consumer 

Tuesday, August 4

IPO Price:

BigCommerce, (BIGC), Ecommerce, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Rackspace Technology, (RXT), Enterprise IT, $21.00 - $24.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It 

Quiet End:

Inventiva S.A. , (IVA), Biopharma 

Nkarta , (NKTX), Biopharma 

Quhuo , (QH), Consumer 

Lockup Exp.:

Schrodinger , (SDGR), Healthcare IT 

Professional Holding , (OTC:PFHD), Financial Svcs. 

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, (NREF), REIT 

Beam Therapeutics , (BEAM), Biopharma 

Wednesday, August 5

IPO Price:

Acutus Medical , (AFIB), Medical Devices, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Oak Street Health , (OSH), Healthcare Svcs., $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It 

Rocket Companies , (RKT), FinTech, $20.00 - $22.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It 

Lockup Exp.:

OneWater Marine , (ONEM), Consumer

Thursday, August 6

IPO Price:

IBEX Limited, (IBEX), Outsourcing, $20.00 - $22.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It 

Friday, August 7

Quiet End:

nCino, (NCNO), FinTech

Day to Day

IPO Price:

Harbor Custom Development, (HCD), Real Estate, $6.00 - $8.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Vista Media Acquisition, (VMACU), Blank Check, $10.00, Opinion: N/A 

_____________________________________________

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

7.31.20ipoop

_______________________________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" link at the top right of the page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IPO Preview: Harmony Biosciences Begins $100 Million IPO Push

The firm is a biopharma commercializing its WAKIX molecule for the treatment of excessive sleepiness in adult narcolepsy.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Acutus Medical Proposes Terms For $125 Million IPO

The company is commercializing imaging, mapping and other devices for cardiac ablation.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Commences $75 Million IPO Effort

The company is a clinical stage biopharma advancing a drug treatment candidate for melanoma and head & neck cancer.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Duck Creek Technologies Files For $200 Million IPO

The company provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance firms with a range of SaaS software solutions.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: IBEX Limited Seeks $100 Million U.S. IPO

The business offers consumer lifecycle management services and related solutions for the enterprise.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Inhibikase Therapeutics Files For $18 Million IPO

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatments for Parkinson's Disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Oak Street Health Makes Bid For $250 Million IPO

The company provides healthcare services to Medicare Advantage patients and others in the United States.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Scopus BioPharma Readies $6 Million IPO

The company is advancing treatments for lymphoma and systemic sclerosis conditions.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Rocket Companies Launches $3 Billion IPO

The company provides U.S consumers with home mortgages and other loan products via its digital lending platforms.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: BigCommerce Readies $130 Million IPO

The company provides enterprises of all sizes with a suite of cloud-based ecommerce software solutions.

IPOStreet