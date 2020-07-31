IPO Calendar: August 3 - 7, 2020
Monday, August 3
Quiet End:
Therapeutics Acquisition , (TXAC), Blank Check
BlueCity Holdings , (BLCT), Internet
Poseida Therapeutics, (PSTX), Biopharma
Lockup Exp. :
PPD , (PPD) , Healthcare IT
Casper Sleep, (CSPR), Consumer
Tuesday, August 4
IPO Price:
BigCommerce, (BIGC), Ecommerce, $18.00 - $20.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Rackspace Technology, (RXT), Enterprise IT, $21.00 - $24.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Quiet End:
Inventiva S.A. , (IVA), Biopharma
Nkarta , (NKTX), Biopharma
Quhuo , (QH), Consumer
Lockup Exp.:
Schrodinger , (SDGR), Healthcare IT
Professional Holding , (OTC:PFHD), Financial Svcs.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, (NREF), REIT
Beam Therapeutics , (BEAM), Biopharma
Wednesday, August 5
IPO Price:
Acutus Medical , (AFIB), Medical Devices, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Oak Street Health , (OSH), Healthcare Svcs., $15.00 - $17.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Rocket Companies , (RKT), FinTech, $20.00 - $22.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Lockup Exp.:
OneWater Marine , (ONEM), Consumer
Thursday, August 6
IPO Price:
IBEX Limited, (IBEX), Outsourcing, $20.00 - $22.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Friday, August 7
Quiet End:
nCino, (NCNO), FinTech
Day to Day
IPO Price:
Harbor Custom Development, (HCD), Real Estate, $6.00 - $8.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Vista Media Acquisition, (VMACU), Blank Check, $10.00, Opinion: N/A
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
