IPOs on TheStreet
Top Stories
News

U.S. IPO Calendar: August 24 - 28, 2020

IPOStreet

  • Five U.S. IPOs are scheduled for the week of August 24 - 28. 
  • Underwriter research quiet periods end for 11 companies. 
  • One firm will see its 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expire.

Monday, August 24

Quiet Period Ends:

ACE Convergence Acq., (ACEV.U), Blank Check

Vertex, (VERX), Fintech

AlloVir, (ALVR), Biopharma

Li Auto, (LI), Transportation

NewHold Investment, (NHICU), Blank Check

E.Merge Technology Acq., (ETACU), Blank Check

Vasta Platform, (VSTA), Edtech

Vital Farms, (VITL), Consumer

1847 Goedekers, (GOED), Consumer

CC Neuberger Principal II, (PRPB.U), Blank Check

Fathom Holdings, (FTHM), Real Estate

Tuesday, August 25

IPO Price:

Harbor Custom Development, (HCDI), Real Estate, Proposed Price Range: $6.00 - $8.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Wednesday, August 26

IPO Price:

XPeng, (XPEV), Transportation, Proposed Price Range: $11.00 - $13.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Lockup Exp.:

Passage Bio, (PASG), Biopharma

Thursday, August 27

  • No scheduled activity

Friday, August 28

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

IPO Price:

PainReform, (PRFX), Biopharma, Proposed Price Range: $8.00 - $10.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Burgundy Tech. Acq., (BTAQU), Blank Check, Proposed Price: $10.00, No Opinion (Blank Check firm, nothing to analyze)

Petra Acquisition, (PAICU), Blank Check, Proposed Price: $10.00, No Opinion (Blank Check firm, nothing to analyze)

_____________________________________________

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

8.21.20ipoopin

_____________________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price:

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet Period End:

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.:

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" link at the top right of the page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IPO Calendar: August 17 - 21, 2020

There are seven IPOs currently scheduled for the week of August 17 - 21. Nine firms will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. One operating company will have its 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expire during the week.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: XPeng Proposes Terms For $1 Billion IPO

The company is a designer and manufacturer of all-electric vehicles in China.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Sun BioPharma Proposes Terms For Small IPO

Waconia, Minnesota-based Sun was founded to develop a single polyamine metabolic inhibitor for patients with pancreatic cancer.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Amesite Aims To Raise $15 Million In IPO

The firm designs online education courses for businesses and schools using machine learning techniques.

IPOStreet

Post-IPO Review: SmileDirectClub Guides To Potentially Strong Q3 Result

The firm sells teeth alignment and related products via its online service, professionals, corporate partners and its SmileShops retail stores.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Kymera Therapeutics Proposes $125 Million IPO Terms

The company is advancing treatment candidates for skin and immune system conditions.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Nano-X Imaging Proposes $100 Million IPO

The firm is developing an improved and less expensive form of medical imaging technology.

IPOStreet

IPO Market Standout: CureVac Stock Rockets 3.5x On First Trading Day

CureVac is developing numerous disease treatments as well as a coronavirus vaccine candidate.

IPOStreet

Post-IPO Review: 10x Genomics Sees Stock Rise On Future Prospects

The firm provides a range of equipment and software for genetic research purposes.

IPOStreet

Post-IPO Review: InMode Expects 2020 Revenue To Exceed 2019

INMD has managed its business for long-term success through the Covid-19 pandemic and is positioned to meet or slightly exceed the revenue results for 2019.

IPOStreet