U.S. IPO Calendar: August 24 - 28, 2020

Five U.S. IPOs are scheduled for the week of August 24 - 28.

Underwriter research quiet periods end for 11 companies.

One firm will see its 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expire.

Monday, August 24

Quiet Period Ends:

ACE Convergence Acq., (ACEV.U), Blank Check

Vertex, (VERX), Fintech

AlloVir, (ALVR), Biopharma

Li Auto, (LI), Transportation

NewHold Investment, (NHICU), Blank Check

E.Merge Technology Acq., (ETACU), Blank Check

Vasta Platform, (VSTA), Edtech

Vital Farms, (VITL), Consumer

1847 Goedekers, (GOED), Consumer

CC Neuberger Principal II, (PRPB.U), Blank Check

Fathom Holdings, (FTHM), Real Estate

Tuesday, August 25

IPO Price:

Harbor Custom Development, (HCDI), Real Estate, Proposed Price Range: $6.00 - $8.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Wednesday, August 26

IPO Price:

XPeng, (XPEV), Transportation, Proposed Price Range: $11.00 - $13.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Lockup Exp.:

Passage Bio, (PASG), Biopharma

Thursday, August 27

No scheduled activity

Friday, August 28

No scheduled activity

Day to Day

IPO Price:

PainReform, (PRFX), Biopharma, Proposed Price Range: $8.00 - $10.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Burgundy Tech. Acq., (BTAQU), Blank Check, Proposed Price: $10.00, No Opinion (Blank Check firm, nothing to analyze)

Petra Acquisition, (PAICU), Blank Check, Proposed Price: $10.00, No Opinion (Blank Check firm, nothing to analyze)

Terms

IPO Price:

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet Period End:

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.:

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

