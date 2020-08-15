IPO Calendar: August 17 - 21, 2020
There are four IPOs currently scheduled for the week of August 17 - 21. Nine firms will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. One operating company will have its 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expire during the week.
Monday, August 17
IPO Price:
Northern Genesis Acq., (NGA.U), Blank Check, No Opinion, $10.00
Quiet End:
Jamf Holding, (JAMF), Enterprise IT
Property Solutions Acq., (PSACU), Blank Check
Pershing Square Tontine Acq., (PSTH.U), Blank Check
Montrose Enviro. Group, (MEG), Environmental
Ascendant Digital Acq., (ACND.U), Blank Check
Nurix Therapeutics, (NRIX), Biopharma
Greencity Acquisition, (GRCYU), Blank Check
Tuesday, August 18
IPO Price:
Harmony Biosciences, (HRMY), Biopharma, $20.00 - $23.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: Neutral - Read It
Inhibrx, (INBX), Biopharma, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: Neutral - Read It
Quiet End:
Inozyme Pharma, (INZY), Biopharma
iTeos Therapeutics, (ITOS), Biopharma
Wednesday, August 19
Lockup Exp.:
Zhongchao, (ZCMD), Healthcare IT
Thursday, August 20
IPO Price:
Nano-X Imaging, (NNOX), Medical Devices, $16.00 - $18.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: Pending
Friday, August 21
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
_____________________________________________
IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:
_____________________________________________________________
Terms
IPO Price:
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End:
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.:
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.