IPO Calendar: August 10 - 14, 2020

Three IPOs are scheduled for the week of August 10 - 14.

25-day underwriter research quiet periods will end for eight companies.

Six operating companies will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods expire.

Monday, August 10

Quiet End:

GoHealth, (GOCO), InsurTech

Malacca Straits Acq., (MLACU), Blank Check

D8 Holdings (DEH.U), Blank Check

Relay Therapeutics, (RLAY), Biopharma

Trean Insurance Group, (TIG), InsurTech

ALX Oncology, (ALXO), Biopharma

Berkeley Lights, (BLI), Healthcare IT

Pandion Therapeutics, (PAND), Biopharma

Lockup Exp.:

Revolution Medicines, (RVMD), Biopharma

Huize Holdings, (HUIZ), InsurTech

Tuesday, August 11

Quiet End:

Deerfield Healthcare Tech. Acq., (DFHTU), Blank Check

Trxade, (MEDS), Healthcare IT

TFI International, (TFII), Transportation

Wednesday, August 12

IPO Price:

KE Holdings, (BEKE), Real Estate, $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

NetSTREIT, (NTST), REIT, $19.00 - $21.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Lockup Exp.:

Muscle Maker,(GRIL), Consumer

Duos Technologies, (DUOT), Enterprise IT

Thursday, August 13

IPO Price:

Duck Creek Tech., (DCT), InsurTech, $19.00 - $21.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Friday, August 14

No scheduled activity

Day to Day

No scheduled activity

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

