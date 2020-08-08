IPOs on TheStreet
Top Stories
News

IPO Calendar: August 10 - 14, 2020

IPOStreet

  • Three IPOs are scheduled for the week of August 10 - 14. 
  • 25-day underwriter research quiet periods will end for eight companies. 
  • Six operating companies will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods expire.

Monday, August 10

Quiet End:

GoHealth, (GOCO), InsurTech

Malacca Straits Acq., (MLACU), Blank Check

D8 Holdings (DEH.U), Blank Check

Relay Therapeutics, (RLAY), Biopharma

Trean Insurance Group, (TIG), InsurTech

ALX Oncology, (ALXO), Biopharma

Berkeley Lights, (BLI), Healthcare IT

Pandion Therapeutics, (PAND), Biopharma

Lockup Exp.:

Revolution Medicines, (RVMD), Biopharma

Huize Holdings, (HUIZ), InsurTech

Tuesday, August 11

Quiet End:

Deerfield Healthcare Tech. Acq., (DFHTU), Blank Check

Trxade, (MEDS), Healthcare IT

TFI International, (TFII), Transportation

Wednesday, August 12

IPO Price:

KE Holdings, (BEKE), Real Estate, $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

NetSTREIT, (NTST), REIT, $19.00 - $21.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It

Lockup Exp.:

Muscle Maker,(GRIL), Consumer

Duos Technologies, (DUOT), Enterprise IT

Thursday, August 13

IPO Price:

Duck Creek Tech., (DCT), InsurTech, $19.00 - $21.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It

Friday, August 14

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

_____________________________________________

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

8.7.20ipoopinion

_____________________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" link at the top right of the page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IPO Launch: KE Holdings Finalizes Terms For $1.9 Billion U.S. IPO

The company provides an online residential real estate transaction system in China.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: NetSTREIT Registers $316 Million IPO

The firm owns and operates a diversified portfolio of single-tenant retail commercial real estate in the United States.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Duck Creek Technologies Proposes $300 Million IPO

The company provides property & casualty insurance companies with improved policy, billing and claims software and workflows.

IPOStreet

IPO Market Update: Rocket Companies Finishes Up 20% After Reduced IPO

The IPO proceeds will provide it with capital, increased visibility and the ability to acquire companies with either cash or stock at a known valuation, which may help in its expansion efforts.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: CureVac Begins U.S. IPO Effort

The firm is developing a wide range of treatments, vaccines and therapies based on messenger RNA technologies.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: PainReform Finalizes U.S. IPO Plan

The company is developing a reformulated pain relief medication for post-operative pain reduction.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Kymera Therapeutics Starts $100 Million IPO Process

The firm is a preclinical biopharma researching treatments for various skin disorders and immune conditions.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Nano-X Imaging Starts $125 Million U.S. IPO Effort

The firm is developing a lower-cost X-ray medical imaging system.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Inhibrx Begins $100 Million IPO Process

The firm is developing antibody-based treatments for various cancers.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Proposes $75 Million IPO

The company is advancing a biologic particle treatment for melanomas and head & neck squamous cell carcinoma.

IPOStreet