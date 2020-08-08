IPO Calendar: August 10 - 14, 2020
IPOStreet
- Three IPOs are scheduled for the week of August 10 - 14.
- 25-day underwriter research quiet periods will end for eight companies.
- Six operating companies will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup periods expire.
Monday, August 10
Quiet End:
GoHealth, (GOCO), InsurTech
Malacca Straits Acq., (MLACU), Blank Check
D8 Holdings (DEH.U), Blank Check
Relay Therapeutics, (RLAY), Biopharma
Trean Insurance Group, (TIG), InsurTech
ALX Oncology, (ALXO), Biopharma
Berkeley Lights, (BLI), Healthcare IT
Pandion Therapeutics, (PAND), Biopharma
Lockup Exp.:
Revolution Medicines, (RVMD), Biopharma
Huize Holdings, (HUIZ), InsurTech
Tuesday, August 11
Quiet End:
Deerfield Healthcare Tech. Acq., (DFHTU), Blank Check
Trxade, (MEDS), Healthcare IT
TFI International, (TFII), Transportation
Wednesday, August 12
IPO Price:
KE Holdings, (BEKE), Real Estate, $17.00 - $19.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
NetSTREIT, (NTST), REIT, $19.00 - $21.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: NEUTRAL - Read It
Lockup Exp.:
Muscle Maker,(GRIL), Consumer
Duos Technologies, (DUOT), Enterprise IT
Thursday, August 13
IPO Price:
Duck Creek Tech., (DCT), InsurTech, $19.00 - $21.00, IPOs On TheStreet Opinion: BUY - Read It
Friday, August 14
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)
