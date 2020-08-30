TheStreet
U.S. IPO Calendar: August 31 - Sept. 4, 2020

IPOStreet

There are no U.S. IPOs scheduled for the week ending Sept. 4, 2020. 15 companies will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. The 180-day shareholder sale lockup period will expire for one operating company during the coming week.

Monday, August 31

Quiet End:

Yucaipa Acquisition, (YAC.U), Blank Check

Health Sciences Acquis. 2, (HSAQ), Blank Check

Rackspace Technology, (RXT), Enterprise IT

BigCommerce, (BIGC), Ecommerce

BowX Acquisition, (BOWXU), Blank Check

Holicity, (HOLUU), Blank Check

Oak Street Health, (OSH), Healthcare Svcs.

Rocket Companies, (RKT), Financial Services.

Acutus Medical, (AFIB), Medical Devices

Kismet Acquisition One, (KSMTU), Blank Check

Gores Holdings V, (GRSVU), Blank Check

ARYA Sciences Acquisition III, (ARYA), Blank Check

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, (CMPI), Biopharma

Lockup Exp.:

GFL Environmental, (GFL), Environmental

Tuesday, September 1

Quiet End:

IBEX Limited, (IBEX), Outsourcing

Freeline Therapeutics, (FRLN), Biopharma

Wednesday, September 2

  • No scheduled activity

Thursday, September 3

  • No scheduled activity

Friday, September 4

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

_____________________________________________

IPOs On TheStreet Opinion Performance Year-to-Date:

ipoopinion8.30.2020

_____________________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price:

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End:

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.:

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

