U.S. IPO Calendar: August 31 - Sept. 4, 2020
There are no U.S. IPOs scheduled for the week ending Sept. 4, 2020. 15 companies will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. The 180-day shareholder sale lockup period will expire for one operating company during the coming week.
Monday, August 31
Quiet End:
Yucaipa Acquisition, (YAC.U), Blank Check
Health Sciences Acquis. 2, (HSAQ), Blank Check
Rackspace Technology, (RXT), Enterprise IT
BigCommerce, (BIGC), Ecommerce
BowX Acquisition, (BOWXU), Blank Check
Holicity, (HOLUU), Blank Check
Oak Street Health, (OSH), Healthcare Svcs.
Rocket Companies, (RKT), Financial Services.
Acutus Medical, (AFIB), Medical Devices
Kismet Acquisition One, (KSMTU), Blank Check
Gores Holdings V, (GRSVU), Blank Check
ARYA Sciences Acquisition III, (ARYA), Blank Check
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, (CMPI), Biopharma
Lockup Exp.:
GFL Environmental, (GFL), Environmental
Tuesday, September 1
Quiet End:
IBEX Limited, (IBEX), Outsourcing
Freeline Therapeutics, (FRLN), Biopharma
Wednesday, September 2
- No scheduled activity
Thursday, September 3
- No scheduled activity
Friday, September 4
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
Terms
IPO Price:
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End:
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.:
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
(Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)
