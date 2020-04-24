IPO Calendar | April 27 - May 1

Monday, April 27

Lockup Expiration:

RAPT Therapeutics, RAPT, Biopharma

Oyster Point Pharma, OYST, Biopharma

Quiet End:

WiMi Hologram Cloud, WIMI, Digital Media

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, ZNTL, Biopharma

Tuesday, April 28

Lockup Expiration:

FinServ Acquisition, FSRV, Blank Check

Osprey Technology Acquisition, SFTW, Blank Check

Wednesday, April 29

Lockup Expiration:

Fangg Network Group, DUO, Internet

Thursday, April 30

No scheduled activity

Friday, May 1

No scheduled activity

Day to Day

No scheduled activity

______________________________________________________________

IPO Opinion Performance - Year To-Date:

______________________________________________________________

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.