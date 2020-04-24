IPO Calendar | April 27 - May 1
Monday, April 27
Lockup Expiration:
- RAPT Therapeutics, RAPT, Biopharma
- Oyster Point Pharma, OYST, Biopharma
Quiet End:
- WiMi Hologram Cloud, WIMI, Digital Media
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, ZNTL, Biopharma
Tuesday, April 28
Lockup Expiration:
- FinServ Acquisition, FSRV, Blank Check
- Osprey Technology Acquisition, SFTW, Blank Check
Wednesday, April 29
Lockup Expiration:
- Fangg Network Group, DUO, Internet
Thursday, April 30
- No scheduled activity
Friday, May 1
- No scheduled activity
Day to Day
- No scheduled activity
Terms
IPO Price
Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.
Quiet End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Exp.
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.