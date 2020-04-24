IPOs on TheStreet
IPO Calendar | April 27 - May 1

IPOStreet

Monday, April 27

Lockup Expiration:

  • RAPT Therapeutics, RAPT, Biopharma
  • Oyster Point Pharma, OYST, Biopharma

Quiet End:

  • WiMi Hologram Cloud, WIMI, Digital Media
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, ZNTL, Biopharma

Tuesday, April 28

Lockup Expiration:

  • FinServ Acquisition, FSRV, Blank Check
  • Osprey Technology Acquisition, SFTW, Blank Check

Wednesday, April 29

Lockup Expiration:

  • Fangg Network Group, DUO, Internet

Thursday, April 30

  • No scheduled activity

Friday, May 1

  • No scheduled activity

Day to Day

  • No scheduled activity

IPO Opinion Performance - Year To-Date:

IPOOpinion-4.24.2020

Terms

IPO Price

Initial Public Offering pricing date. The calendar date referenced for each IPO is the expected pricing date. The trading date is usually the following day.

Quiet End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Exp.

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

Comments

