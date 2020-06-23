IPO Launch: Greenwich LifeSciences Proposes U.S. IPO Terms

Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) and selling shareholders intend to raise $21.5 million in an IPO of common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing an adjuvant therapy for breast cancer patients.

This life science IPO has shareholders selling into it, a highly unusual aspect.

Stafford, Texas-based Greenwich was founded to develop an adjuvant therapy for patients with HER2/neu 3+ breast cancer in conjunction with Herceptin.

Management is headed by Mr. Snehal Patel, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously a consultant to various biotech companies and worked in operations and business development at Bayer.

Below is a brief overview video of HER2+ breast cancer:

Source: Breast Cancer School for Patients

The firm’s only drug candidate is GP2, and in a Phase 2b trial that was completed in 2018, there were no recurrences in the HER/2neu 3+adjuvant setting after a median of five years after specified treatment.Management intends to begin Phase 3 trials in 2020.

Investors in the firm have invested at least $25.8 million and include various individual investors including the CEO.

According to a 2017 market research report by GlobalData UK, the market for HER2-positive breast cancer was an estimated $6.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.4% from 2015 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the introduction of a first line treatment by Roche (Perjeta) and other treatments as well as an increase in incidence due to the world's aging female population.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Roche

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck

AstraZeneca

Celgene

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen

Novartis

Juno Therapeutics

Kite Pharma

Pfizer

Management says it believes its drug 'will act synergistically with Herceptin, Perjeta, Nelynx, Kadcyla and Enhertu.’

Greenwich’s recent financial results are typical of a mid-stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and various R & D and G & A costs, although those costs are unusually low for a nearly Phase 3 stage firm.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $6,835 in cash and $1.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

GLSI intends to sell one million shares and selling shareholders plan to sell 1.685 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $8.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $21.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $92.7 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.16%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds ‘to complete the manufacturing of our product candidate, GP2; to enroll and treat the first 50 to 100 patients in our Phase III clinical trial; for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Any additional capital that we raise pursuant to this offering will be used for the enrollment of additional patients in our Phase III clinical trial, for the retention of CROs to conduct clinical trials, and for additional working capital and other general corporate purposes.’

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Aegis Capital Corp.

Commentary

GLSI is seeking public capital to advance its sole candidate into Phase 3 trials.

Also, existing shareholders are selling into the IPO, a highly unusual element for a life science IPO.

For its lead candidate, Phase 2 trials were apparently completed in 2018, but there is no mention why there has been no development in the eighteen months since then, so the open period is unusual.

Management admits there is ‘limited data regarding the safety, tolerability and efficacy of GP2 administered in combination with GM-CSF.’

In addition, it is outsourcing the planned Phase 3 trial.

The market opportunity for treatments for HER2+ breast cancer is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate over the coming years.

The firm has disclosed no research or commercial collaborations and competition for breast cancer treatments is strong, with large, deep pocketed pharma firms racing to develop improved treatments.

Aegis Capital is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (66.3%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, the firm is seeking an enterprise value of $92.7 million, far below the typical range for mainline biopharma firms at IPO.

I’m not overly impressed with the IPO; having selling shareholders is atypical of life science IPOs.

My opinion is to AVOID it.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

