IPO Preview: GreenPower Motor Begins U.S. IPO Effort

GreenPower Motor Company (GP) intends to raise $35 million in an IPO of its common shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and manufactures a variety of ell-electric buses and cargo vans for users in North America.

GP has doubled revenue while maintaining its gross margin as the firm seeks to focus on its EV Star line of offerings.

Vancouver, BC, Canada-based GreenPower was founded to become an original equipment manufacturer of Class 4-8 commercial bus chassis and related products for all-electric buses ranging in length from 25 feet to 45 feet.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Fraser Atkinson, who owns at least 10% of company stock per-IPO.

The firm uses various contract manufacturers in Asia for sub components and assemblies while assembling buses in its Porterville, California facility.

The company’s primary offerings include:

EV Star Buses

Synapse School Buses

GreenPower has received at least $16.9 million from investors.

The company has an in-house direct sales force that sells products to commercial transportation firms, transit operators, government agencies and school districts.

In the short term, management is focused on its EV Star line of buses, as it 'can produce the EV Star in the shortest time compared to any of our other products and given the ease with which we can deploy an EV Star...'

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased.

The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, was a strong 13.5x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the North America electric bus market has expanded significantly in the last five years, especially the United States, which has seen commitments to zero-emission fleets by major cities.



Of note is California, which intends to phase out purchases of nonelectric buses by major transit agencies starting in 2029.

The overall N. America market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are advances in bus technology, an influx in new market participants, a sharp decline in battery costs and a reduction in ongoing maintenance costs.

Major competitive or other potential new industry participants include:

Proterra

BYD Motors

New Flyer of America

Blue Bird

Nova Bus

The Lion Electric Co

Thomas Built Buses

Collins Bus Corp.

Trans Tech

GreenPower’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit, but slightly reduced gross margin

Increased operating loss but reduced negative operating margin

Reduced cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, GreenPower had $451,605 in cash and $14.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative ($5.3 million).

GreenPower intends to raise $35 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares, although the final amount may differ.

Existing shareholder Chairman and CEO Atkinson has indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $500,000 in a concurrent private placement at the IPO price.

The stock is currently listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “GPV” and on the OTCQB as “GPVRF.”

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering in the production of all-electric buses, including EV Stars, EV Star plus, EV Star cab and chassis, and Synapse school buses, with the remainder, if any, for working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are B. Riley FBR, Roth Capital Partners, ThinkEquity, Maxim Group and PI Financial.

Commentary

GreenPower is seeking U.S. public investment capital to focus on its EV Star line of bus offerings.

The company’s financials show strongly growing revenue and gross profit, but from a relatively low base.

GP is still generating operating losses and operational cash burn.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped; its Sales & Marketing efficiency rate has also registered a multiple of 13.5x, a good result.

The market opportunity for selling all-electric buses in North America looks strong over the coming years, especially as U.S. states and public agencies prioritize a transition from combustion-based buses to electric.

A side benefit is the reduced maintenance profile of electric buses, which can offset some of the higher upfront cost.

B. Riley FBR is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 140.6% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

GreenPower is producing growing revenue, although I would have expected to see higher revenue numbers given the average selling cost of one bus.

In any event, when we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

