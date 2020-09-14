IPO Launch: GoodRx Proposes $900 Million IPO

GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) intends to raise $900 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed an online consumer platform that aggregates pricing for prescription drugs from sources spanning the healthcare industry.

GDRX is growing revenue and net profits impressively, while being operating and free cash flow positive.

However, the bulk of the firm’s revenue comes from advertising; while management seeks to diversify into other revenue streams, I don’t believe GDRX is there yet, so its desire to IPO at an EV/Revenue multiple of 24x may be excessive

Santa Monica, California-based GoodRx was founded to help consumers reduce prescription costs while improving medication adherence and providing information to healthcare system participants.

Management is headed by co-founder and Co-CEO Douglas Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek.

Mr. Hirsch was previously CEO at Daily Strength and Mr. Bezdek was previously Managing Partner at Tryarc and co-founded Bioware.

Below is a brief overview video of an interview of Co-CEO Doug Hirsch:

Source: CNBC Television

GoodRx’s partners or major customers include:

Healthcare professionals integrations

Healthcare companies

The company’s primary offerings include:

Prescription price comparison

Subscriptions - Gold and Kroger

Pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions

Telehealth services - GoodRx Care

GoodRx has received at least $737 million from investors including Silver Lake, Francisco Partners, Spectrum, Idea Men, and the TTCP Executive Fund.

The firm seeks to add consumers to its online platform via primarily digital market means through search engine and SEO marketing.

Management also seeks relationships with major healthcare professional groups and healthcare companies such as PBM (Pharmacy Benefits Managers), pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers and telehealth providers.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased.

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, fell to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the U.S. pharmacy and drug store market is an estimated $312 billion in total value in 2020

This amount will represent an approximate 3.3% growth over the previous year. Growth from 2015 to 2020 was an estimated 1.6%.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an aging population in the United States increasing demand for prescription drugs as well as an increase in the number and selection of available drugs.

Also, physician visits are expected to rise accordingly, with those suffering from chronic or elderly ailments potentially benefiting from increased telehealth options.

The market for online prescription comparison information is highly fragmented.



The firm's pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions offering competes for advertising dollars with various other online sites, while its telehealth services competes with Teladoc (TDOC), Amwell (AMWL), MDLIVE and Doctor on Demand.

GoodRx’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but uneven gross margin

Growing operating profit and net income

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, GoodRx had $126.6 million in cash and $792.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was $114.3 million

GoodRx intends to raise $900 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, selling 34.6 million shares at a midpoint price of $26.00 per share.

The firm will sell 23.4 million shares and selling shareholders will sell 11.2 million shares.

Class A stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share.

Existing investor SIlver Lake intends to purchase $100 million of stock in a concurrent private placement at the IPO price, an important signal of investor support for the IPO valuation.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $11.3 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.01%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes to support the growth of our business. As of the date of this prospectus, we cannot specify with certainty the specific allocations or all of the particular uses for the net proceeds to be received upon completion of this offering. We may also use a portion of the proceeds for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions, or businesses that complement our business.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Cowen, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI, Citizens Capital Markets, KKR, Lion Tree, Raymond James, SVB Leerink, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co., and Ramirez & Co.

Commentary

GoodRx is seeking public investment to fund its continued expansion plans.

The company’s financials are impressive, with strong topline revenue growth, significant net income and operating and free cash flow.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has dropped slightly in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for the firm’s primary focus on prescription price aggregation is large and expected to grow as the demand for prescription drugs grows in North America due to the aging of the population and increased drug options.

Furthermore, GDRX is seeking to expand into telehealth services and already provides a range of initial contact services in this sharply growing vertical.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 51.4% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

GDRX has produced enviable results and operates in a growing healthcare services industry with ambitious growth plans.

Management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of nearly 24x.

The firm is primarily an advertising revenue company that is seeking to expand into other revenue streams.

While I suspect that GDRX will be successful over the medium term in doing so, it is still subject to the vagaries of advertising rates.

The question I have is whether an advertising funded business model should command an EV/Revenue multiple of 24x.

Even if you call the firm a Healthcare Information & Technology company, multiples for those firms such as Teladoc (TDOC) are at 21x and GDRX really is just attempting to expand into that arena - it hasn’t really become a telehealth firm yet.

For investors who see the glass half full, GDRX may be worth the price, but for me, the IPO is priced for perfection, so my opinion is NEUTRAL based on high valuation.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

